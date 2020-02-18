Jimmy Hoffa’s ‘foster son’ Charles ‘Chuckie’ O’Brien, dies from a heart attack aged 86 

Charles ‘Chuckie’ O’Brien, a longtime associate of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa who became a leading suspect in the labor leader’s disappearance and later was portrayed in the Martin Scorsese film, The Irishman, has died.

O’Brien’s stepson, Harvard Law School professor Jack Goldsmith, said in a blog post that O’Brien died Thursday in Boca Raton, Florida, from what appeared to be a heart attack. He was 86.

O’Brien was a constant companion to Hoffa in the decades when the labor leader developed the Teamsters into one of the largest and most powerful unions in the nation in the from the late 1950s to the early 1970s.

Following Hoffa’s still-unsolved disappearance on July 30, 1975, O’Brien became a leading suspect when the government publicly accused him of picking up Hoffa and driving him to his death.

Goldsmith called the accusation untrue. ‘But practically everyone believed it,’ he said.

Writing in his blog on Thursday, Goldsmith states O’Brien knew the leading suspects well from his long association with Hoffa.

After his disappearance, O’Brien ‘became tragically ensnared between the government’s public accusations and pressure and the mob’s very different types of private pressure.’

FBI agents questioned O’Brien about the death at least a dozen times.

The accusation was repeated in ‘story after story and book after book, most recently, in the movie The Irishman Goldsmith wrote.

In a 2006 interview, O’Brien denied having anything to do with Hoffa’s disappearance and said he didn’t think the mystery of his death would ever be solved.

It was known that Hoffa intended to testify before the special U.S. Senate investigative panel, known as the Church Committee, about Mafia involvement in U.S.-backed plots to assassinate Cuban President Fidel Castro, O’Brien told the AP.

O´Brien said he viewed Hoffa as a father figure. He was a child when Hoffa took him in, along with his mother.

‘It´s very frustrating. I have so much inside, my love for him and his family,’ O´Brien said.

Hoffa was Teamsters president from 1957 to 1971. The FBI has said his disappearance was probably connected to his attempts to regain power in the union.

O’Brien was born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1933. As a young child, he moved to Detroit with his mother after his father abandoned the family, and O’Brien’s mother became friends with the Hoffa family. When Hoffa became president of the union, O’Brien became his special assistant at age 23, according to Goldsmith.

‘They were so close, and Hoffa treated Chuckie with such affection, that many people thought Hoffa was his biological father,’ Goldsmith said.

In the 2019 Scorsese film, O’Brien was portrayed by actor Jesse Plemons.

O’Brien is survived by his wife, Brenda, a daughter and four sons and stepsons.

It’s nearly 45 since Hoffa disappeared without a trace.

The infamous union leader, who dabbled in organized crime, was last seen eating at a restaurant in suburban Detroit, on July 30, 1975, where he’s believed to have met a group of Mafiosos in an effort to secure their support for his re-election to Teamster’s president.

A handful of witnesses reported seeing the 62-year-old pacing up and down in the restaurant’s parking lot alone at 3pm. Shortly after that he vanished, never to be seen again.

The baffling case would go on to become one of America’s most enduring mysteries.