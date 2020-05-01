Joe Biden denies sexual assault allegation made by former staffer

This is the first public comment Biden has made on the accusation.
JOE BIDEN HAS denied a former staffer’s allegation of sexual assault, saying the accusation is “not true”.
“This never happened,” Biden, said in a statement today.
The statement is the former vice-president’s first public comment on an accusation of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade.
He is appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe today to discuss the allegation for the first time on television.
The presumptive Democratic nominee for the presidency is expected to duel with Donald Trump for the keys to the White House in November.
