Joe Biden says Hunter has done ‘nothing but good things his whole life’

Joe Biden on Thursday defended his son, Hunter Biden, saying he was a ‘good’ guy who ‘has done nothing but good things his whole life’ even after he was made to pay child support to a stripper he impregnated out of wedlock.

Last month, Hunter Biden agreed to pay child support to an Arkansas woman, Lunden Roberts, who was a stripper at a Washington, DC, club that he frequented.

In November, DNA testing proved Biden, 49, as the father of Roberts’ child, after she filed a paternity suit in May 2019 in Independence County, Arkansas.

Roberts gave birth to the child in August 2018.

Hunter Biden is a newlywed, having recently married 33-year-old Melissa Cohen Biden. The couple tied the knot less than a week after they first met.

He left his first wife Kathleen — the mother of his three daughters — in 2016 after 22 years of marriage and moved in with Hallie Biden, the widow of his elder brother Beau, who died from brain cancer the previous year.

The former vice president also said on Thursday that he still considers Lindsey Graham a ‘friend’ even though the Republican senator has led calls to investigate his son, Hunter.

‘He ran a food program WFP USA, a whole range of things,’ the Democratic presidential candidate told The View on Thursday when asked about his son.

‘But look, it’s what it is. We knew [the presidential race]was going to be ugly.’

Biden said it was a ‘disappointment’ that Graham supports investigations into his son Hunter’s Ukraine dealings.

‘I don’t know what happened [to him],’ Biden said of the Republican from South Carolina who has been one of President Trump’s stalwart allies on Capitol Hill.

During his appearance on The View on Thursday, Biden drew a distinction between Graham and the late Senator John McCain, the father of View co-host Meghan McCain.

‘Lindsey and John McCain and I were friends,’ Biden said.

The Democratic presidential candidate recalled that when he was chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, both Graham and McCain would tag along on trips abroad.

‘John and I would argue like hell,’ Biden said.

‘We would go at each other but John was a completely, thoroughly, honorable, decent man.’

When View co-host Joy Behar suggested that Graham was pursuing investigation into Hunter Biden because he ‘wants to win [the election]in South Carolina,’ Biden responded: ‘I think that’s it, but it even surprises me.’

Biden then added: ‘Look, some things you have to do aren’t worth the job.’

The vice president sighed in resignation, said ‘it is what it is’ though he added that ‘there’s nothing there’, a reference to alleged wrongdoing by his son.

Biden then alluded to President Trump’s impeachment, saying: ‘[T]his is all to try make it sound like Trump had some rationale for doing what he did.’

Trump was impeached after he asked Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden’s links to a Ukrainian gas company that named him to the board of directors while his father was vice president.

The president used military aid to Ukraine as leverage, according to current and former aides.

‘He violated the Constitution,’ Biden told The View on Thursday.

‘Every single person who testified acknowledged he did that and now they say it doesn’t matter that you violate the Constitution.

‘He just weaponized the presidency.’

Biden revisited the issue of Graham, saying: ‘It is hurtful, particularly when guys like Lindsey Graham, who is a friend of mine, do these things.’

When Behar asked Biden if Graham was still a friend, he responded: ‘I plan on being president. Presidents can’t hold grudges.’

Biden added: ‘You gotta heal. You gotta heal the country.’

Graham doesn’t appear to be letting up in his quest to see the Bidens investigated.

He took a hit at the press Sunday, claiming media outlets didn’t scrutinize Joe and Hunter Biden enough for potential corruption in Ukraine.

‘I just think the media’s so in the tank over this issue, it makes me sick to my stomach,’ Graham told CBS’s Face the Nation, adding that the concerns about the Bidens are ‘legitimate’ and the media isn’t ‘taking it seriously.’

Claims against the duo came in the midst of the impeachment proceedings, when Donald Trump urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate the Bidens business dealings there.

Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has pledged to investigate the Bidens now that the president has been acquitted in his impeachment trial.

The South Carolina Republican specifically called out the network he was appearing on Sunday morning, claiming no one there was reporting on the issue.

‘Nobody’s investigating it,’ Graham said of the media. ‘CBS hasn’t sent one reporter.’

‘To Ukraine? Yes we did,’ CBS News’ Margaret Brennan asserted.

‘Yeah. I don’t think you take it seriously,’ he said.

Before the interview with the Trump-ally aired Sunday morning, Trump tweeted that the network would try to deter him from investigating the Bidens.

‘DeFace the Nation will tell @LindseyGrahamSC that he must start up Judiciary and not stop until the job is done. Clean up D.C. now, last chance!’ he demanded, using a nickname for the network’s show.

Hunter Biden accepted a board position with Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings in 2014 – while his father was serving as vice president. And at one point Biden ousted a prosecutor that was investigating the company.

Hunter stopped working there in 2019.

Trump said he called Ukraine to make sure that the Bidens were not involved in any corruption situations in the Eastern European country, claiming it was his duty as president to weed that out.

His call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, was reported by a whistle-blower and ultimately thrust the president into the impeachment proceedings.

Trump maintains the call was ‘perfect’ and points often for lawmakers to read the transcript of the conversation.

The president has called for the Bidens to testify in regards to their business in Ukraine.

Democrats claimed in their impeachment investigation at the end of last year that Trump was attempting to interfere in the 2020 elections by harming political rival Joe Biden in requesting a probe into potential corruption.

Trump was acquitted from the two articles – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – in the Republican-majority Senate last week.