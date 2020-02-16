Joe Biden unveils new ad saying ‘This is only getting started’ after he falls to FIFTH place in NH

Joe Biden’s campaign unveiled a new ad Wednesday morning claiming the former vice president isn’t giving up despite shocking losses in Iowa and New Hampshire.

But the advertisement cane after an adviser admitted the vice president’s camp is ‘scared,’ and another said there was ‘blood in the water.’

Biden’s message of resilience in the campaign comes after he prematurely abandoned New Hampshire before the polls closed after it became clear he wasn’t going to win the first-in-the-nation primary state.

Instead Bernie Sanders took first place – with Bernie Sanders taking fifth place.

With the results almost finalized on Wednesday morning, Biden’s 8.4% showing raised questions over whether he can keep going without a tub-thumping victory in South Carolina, the next election, and a good performance in the Nevada caucuses.

The new advert was squarely aimed at an African-American audience which Biden now sees as the key to surviving in the race – which he claims he can still win.

Biden’s campaign has referred to South Carolina as his ‘firewall,’ and contrasted his support among black voters with that of Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the former South Bend mayor who took second place in New Hampshire, both of whom have struggled to gain traction among minority communities.

Nearly two-thirds of Democratic primary voters in South Carolina are black.

‘So much we’ve gained is under attack,’ Biden is heard as images of him speaking to supporters both on-stage and in intimate settings flashes across the screen.

‘We have a tremendous opportunity to take the next step forward,’ he prompted. ‘We don’t feel no ways tired. We’ve come too far from where we started. Nobody told me the road would be easy, and I don’t believe you’ve brought me this far to stop now.’

Biden had taken his private jet to South Carolina while voting was still under way in New Hampshire.

‘If you don’t like what’s going on in this country, you only have one thing to do: work. Together we can and will win. Let’s take back this country now,’ the ad concludes as audio can be heard of supporters chanting, ‘We want Joe!’

Behind Biden’s brave-face approach, advisers admit they are ‘scared’ after the former vice president performed so poorly in the first caucus and primary, coming in fourth and fifth place respectively.

‘This is horrendous. We’re all scared,’ a Biden adviser to Politico, speaking anonymously since the comments conflict with the face the campaign is broadcasting.

‘I think we’re going to make it to South Carolina. I know we’re supposed to say we’re going to and we’re going to win. But I just don’t know,’ the adviser admitted.

Biden has claimed that while his competitors might best him in Iowa and New Hampshire, they won’t be able to maintain the lead in more diverse states, claiming he has the most support from minority communities than any other candidate.

But polls are showing that Biden’s African American support is already starting to slip.

A Quinnipiac poll released in late January showed Biden with 52 per cent support from black voters, but the same polling service released a survey Monday that showed he now only holds 26 per cent support from that same demographic.

Dick Harpootlian, a former state South Carolina Democratic Party chair who is helping Biden’s efforts in the state, said, ‘It’s all about South Carolina.’

Harpootlian has also come under fire for comments seen as racist, and billionaire Tom Steyer called on Biden to denounce him during Friday’s debate in Manchester, which he refused to do.

‘There’s blood in the water,’ Quentin James, executive director of The Collective, a political committee that backs African-American candidates, said, according to Politico.

‘Black voters are starting to leave him now,’ he continued. ‘A big reason lots of black voters were with Biden is they thought he was the best person to beat Trump. And they thought one reason for that is that he had the support of white voters. Now they see he has done so poorly with white voters and he no longer looks like the electability candidate.’

Biden, who led in most polls throughout the campaign leading up to the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary, didn’t even crack double-digits Tuesday night.

With nearly 90 per cent of reporting accounted for, Biden holds only 8.4 per cent as of Wednesday morning.

Biden still has to get through caucuses in Nevada next weekend before South Carolina votes in their primary the following week.

‘We just heard from the first two of 50 states,’ Trump told a room in South Carolina, which was made up of mostly African American supporters. ‘Two of them. Not all the nation, not half the nation, not a quarter of the nation, not ten percent — two,’

‘Where I come from, that’s an opening bell,’ he continued. ‘It ain’t over, man. We’re just getting started.’

While Biden had a weak showing Tuesday night, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders clinched the first definite primary win for the Democratic Party.

Sanders started the night with about an 8 per cent lead over the No. 2 candidate, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, but ended the night with just around a 2 per cent margin.

With nearly 90 per cent of precinct reporting in Wednesday morning, Buttigieg continued to close that gap and the two are now sitting only 1.3 per cent apart.

The Vermont senator was likely hoping for a bigger win in the state neighboring the one he represents, but many New Hampshire voters expressed as they were entering or leaving voting locations Tuesday that they either wanted a more moderate choice or that their decision was made on a whim as they entered the polling booth.

New Hampshire, however, gave the Democrats its first clear winner after reporting was delayed for nearly a week in Iowa after an app malfunction.

Buttigieg won the most delegates in Iowa after skirting a win against Sanders by just .1 per cent.

And New Hampshire could be chalked up as another potentially too-close-to-call race as senator’s lead continues to narrow.

The two candidates arguable have equal claims to frontrunner status as it stands now, and the result was almost entirely symbolic since both gained nine delegates at the Democratic National Convention, the crucial measure of success in the Democratic race.

Although the duo has called for unity among Democrats in the race, it’s clear he party is headed for an even bigger clash between the progressives and moderates.

From Sanders’ primary night celebration at Southern New Hampshire University, a rambunctious crowd of supporters vehemently booed the jumbo-tron screen when Buttigieg was shown giving a speech at his watch party 30 minutes away in Nashua.

Sanders also used part of his victory speech to slam candidates who take money from billionaires – an obvious jab at the former South Bend, Indiana mayor.

Mid-way into Buttigieg’s speech, networks began calling the primary for Sanders, who is the oldest candidate.

Buttigieg, the youngest candidate, used his remarks to condemn ‘ideological purity over an inclusive victory.’

The 38-year-old ex-mayor talked about how he admired the 78-year-old Sanders ‘when I was a high school student.’

‘And I congratulate him for his strong showing tonight,’ Buttigieg said.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar also came up with surprising results Tuesday night when she emerged as the third place candidate after receiving a boost from the debates at Saint Anselm College in Manchester on Friday.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar made up 44.2 per cent – a significant figure indicating New Hampshire voters have an appetite for a more moderate candidate.

Sanders appeared in front of cheering supporters to claim victory in Manchester after tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet announced they were leaving the race and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick said he was ‘considering’ his position – code for dropping out on Wednesday.

Donald Trump, who live-tweeted the vote count, used the time as a chance to take swipes at his rivals, suggesting Buttigieg was ‘giving Crazy Bernie a run for his money.’

‘A lot of Democrat dropouts tonight, very low political I.Q.’ the president tweeted.

Sanders, a socialist, hailed the result as a major victory, but the margin was hardly convincing.

Buttigieg and Klobuchar had both also hailed their performances, which give them more momentum out of the race than Sanders can claim.

Sanders emerged on stage at his primary night celebration when more than 75 per cent of precincts had reported their results and nearly everyone was calling the victory for the Vermont senator.

After almost two minutes of cheering, Sanders, with his wife Jane behind his right shoulder, was finally able to speak.

‘This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,’ he lauded as the few hundred attendees went wild, chanting ‘Bernie beats Trump.’

‘With victories behind us, popular vote in Iowa and the victory here tonight, we’re going to Nevada, we’re going to South Carolina – we’re going to win those votes as well,’ he predicted.

Nevada is next on the list in the early primary states and will hold its caucuses February 22 and South Carolina will follow with its primary on the 29.

Sanders also ran some counter-programming from his earlier attacks this past week aimed at his fellow Democratic candidates, claiming he has ‘appreciation and respect for all the Democratic candidates we ran against.’

Sanders gave a shout out to the four candidates who fell behind him in New Hampshire: Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Warren and Biden.

‘And what I can tell you, with absolute certainty – and I know speak for every one of the Democratic candidates – is that no matter who wins, and we certainly hope it’s going to be us, we are going to unite together and defeat the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country,’ Sanders rallied the Democratic candidates.

The crowd at the primary watch party counted down the clock as it approached 8:00 p.m. poll closing time like it was the New Year’s Eve midnight ball drop ringing in a new year.

Sanders is coming off a self-declared win in Iowa as well, where he won the popular vote but South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg took the most delegates. Sanders’ campaign said they are demanding a recanvass.

In 2016, the Vermont senator won the New Hampshire primary with an astounding 60.4 per cent to Hillary Clinton’s 38 per cent. He’s looking for a repeat win Tuesday night.

Amy Klobuchar defied early expectations, which did not see her making it past the first round of primary contests, let alone coming out ahead of Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren in one of them.

The Minnesota senator got choked when she thanked her supporters at her primary night party.

‘My heart is full tonight,’ she said. ‘While there are still ballots left to count we have beaten the odds every step of way. Thank you New Hampshire. We are on to Nevada because the best is yet to come.’

Klobuchar ranked near the bottom of the polls when she entered the presidential contest in February of 2019, famously giving her kick off speech in a Minnesota blizzard.

While some candidates gained steam in the first-in-the-nation primary election, Elizabeth Warren lost some of her forward momentum.

Widely viewed as the most likely female candidate to earn the nomination, the Massachusetts senator fell behind Klobuchar Tuesday night, coming in fourth place when she was expected to have the neighboring-state advantage.

This was a slip from Iowa, where she placed third behind Buttigieg and Sanders.

Warren gave an early concession speech Tuesday night – before the race was officially called – where she congratulated Sanders and Buttigieg on their strong showing.

‘I also want to congratulate my friend and colleague Amy Klobuchar for showing just how wrong the pundits can be when they count a woman out,’ she said in pointed reference to those who have questioned how her presidential campaign can continue.

New Hampshire was a nice refresher for the Democratic Party after the Iowa caucuses were thrown into chaos last week when an app malfunction caused precincts to resort to paper recording, call-in reporting and manual tabulations of results.

The official outcome was not announced until nearly a week after the caucuses were held last Monday – and Buttigieg emerged with 26.2 per cent to Sanders’ 26.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire state officials reported no election problems.

The primary contest in the New England state is run by state officials unlike Iowa’s caucuses, which are run by party leaders and local volunteers.

‘We’ve got this. We know what we’re doing here. The only way it will last that long if the numbers are so close we have a virtual tie,’ New Hampshire Democratic Party chair Ray Buckley told reporters on a phone call Monday.

‘Everything here is paper ballot. Nothing is connected to the internet. The ballots are immediately impounded by the state police. There is just no question for anyone to have any fear,’ he added.

The state uses paper ballots that are filed in with a pencil. Those ballots are then counted by machines that are not connected to the internet. Afterward, state police officers collect the printouts of final tallies and deliver them to the statehouse.

With the first two primary competitions behind the candidates, Buttigieg in moving onto the Nevada caucuses with the most delegates at 22 and Sanders is just behind with 23.