Joe Biden’s brother Frank owes $1 million to dead man’s family and 2020 Democrat did nothing to help

Joe Biden’s brother is a scofflaw who is defying paying almost $1 million in compensation to the family of a young single father killed in a horrific car crash more than 20 years ago, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Frank Biden has failed to pay a dime to the family of Michael Albano despite having defaulted on a lawsuit filed against him for the death, our investigation uncovered.

And even though Albano’s orphaned daughters pleaded more than a decade ago with Joe – then a senator – for help recovering the money from his brother it was to no avail, telling them he had ‘deep sympathy’ but his brother was penniless.

Since then Frank Biden has reportedly earned hundreds of thousands of dollars from a series of positions that appear to trade heavily on his family name – but Joe appears to have done nothing to persuade him to pay his debts.

Frank, 66, describes himself as a senior adviser to his brother’s political action committee, and lives in Florida.

Now the dead man’s family tell DailyMail.com that Frank Biden must face justice after never offering so much as an apology during the last 20 years.

‘Frank needs to pay for what he’s done,’ the dead man’s daughter Lorraina told DailyMail.com. She was 17 when she lost her father. ‘It’s been 20 years, but we aren’t holding our breath.’

Biden wasn’t at his Florida home when DailyMail.com attempted to contact him for comment. But over the phone he told our reporter: ‘I have no interest in speaking to you whatsoever.’

Later, when pressed to respond to the Albano case, he sent a text message: ‘Not at this time.’

Biden’s partner, Mindy Ward, who works at CHG Healthcare in Boca Raton, said she had ‘no comment’ and referred DailyMail.com to Joe Biden’s campaign when we asked her about Frank’s actions.

Interestingly, a ‘BIDEN PRESIDENT 2020’ sticker seen on the rear window of Biden’s white Range Rover driven by Mindy in January, has since been removed.

The latest family problem for Joe Biden is revealed in the wake of his troubled son Hunter’s role in a Ukrainian energy company being at the center of Donald Trump’s impeachment. Hunter was also pursued for child support by his stripper baby mama in Arkansas, while living with his pregnant new wife in Los Angeles.

After a lengthy investigation, DailyMail.com can reveal that:

DailyMail.com has reconstructed Frank Biden’s shameful behavior and his more than 20 years of evading justice, obtaining court and police documents and conducting interviews with key witnesses of the crash and the family of the tragic father.

Frank Biden, 66, was born 11 years after his brother Joe, 77, the youngest of their parents Joseph Sr. and Catherine’s four children.

By the time Frank was a teenager, Joe was the youngest senator in history, a Democratic star who was hit by the tragedy of his wife and daughter being killed in a car crash.

Frank studied at the University of Delaware, and in San Francisco, and married journalist Janine Jaquet of Wilmington, Delaware, with whom he has a daughter, Alana, now 30.

His resemblance to Joe was more than physical; they both overcame a stutter as teenagers, and then he followed Joe into government, although behind the scenes.

In 1993 he was the director of legislative affairs for the Government Printing Office, appointed by Bill Clinton’s administration, but the job ended in June 1997 and his marriage apparently over, Biden had moved to Florida where he worked for a printing company run by a Democratic councilman in Boca Raton.

Three years later, aged 43, Biden was unemployed, had separated from his wife and moved to California where he rented an apartment in a gated complex in San Diego.

Apparently at loose ends, he befriended Jason Turton, a 25-year-old who he met at the Whole Foods supermarket where the younger man was earning $8.75 an hour.

Despite having a suspended license in Florida, according to court papers, Biden rented a string of cars at Budget – who were apparently unable to check his license was valid – in San Diego, and finally on July 14, a 1999 Jaguar XK8.

The 4-liter, V8-powered sport coupe was capable of 154mph, and had a five-speed automatic transmission which could be driven in manual; it took just 7 seconds to reach 60mph.

An August 14, a month after hiring the car, Biden told police, he went looking at houses with his girlfriend, dropped her off, then went to a restaurant to eat. His night after that was detailed in police reports and hundreds of pages of court documents.

At 10.15 pm he picked up Turton at Whole Foods, and gave the younger man the keys to ‘test drive’ the Jaguar, apparently keen to ‘impress’ him.

They went first to the Belly Up Tavern beside Turton’s house in Cardiff-on-Sea, where they bought concert tickets and Turton drank a beer and two tequila shots.

Then they went to Turton’s house, meeting two women – Charity Johnson, then 23, and Heather Pavlick, then 25, and another man, David Russell, 32.

They planned to go together back to the Belly Up just a block away; the group was drinking at the house, although Johnson said that Biden was not.

It was a warm, dry Saturday night. Instead of going directly to the Belly Up, they left at 11.15pm, and drove north on 101, the Coast Highway, then turned back.

Just before 11.25pm, the car stopped at a traffic signal on Chesterfield Drive to turn back onto 101.

Biden, riding shotgun, leaned over and put the stick into manual, selecting second gear, a police report said.

After the signal turned green and the car pulled away, Turton recalled Biden telling him to put the car in third gear and saying: ‘Punch it.’

Turton then put the car into fourth gear; sheriff’s deputies calculated that by that point the car was traveling at 76 mph, according to court papers.

At about 11.25pm, speeding at between 70mph and 80mph, the car was just outside the Kraken Bar. The doorman, John Farr, saw it and told a deputy it was ‘really flying.’

In the road, Michael Albano and his friend Matthew Bender had left the Kraken and started to cross 101 on foot to get to Albano’s parked car. They were about 100 feet from the nearest marked crosswalk. Bender was in front, Albano just behind.

Bender, now 52, told DailyMail.com: ‘We had a wonderful night. Mike had to go pick up his daughter from a party. So we took off.

‘I looked and didn’t see any cars, so we just started crossing the street. As we were walking across, Mike told me, ‘Hey, you’d better hurry up that car’s moving pretty fast.’

‘I looked over and saw him two steps behind me on my left side. I looked over and saw the car and I ran to the curb. As soon as I got to the curb that’s when I heard the screech of brakes.’

Nearby another witness, Christopher Buetow, the manager of the Beach House Restaurant, was watering his plants.

He heard someone yell, ‘hurry up’ then heard a skidding car.

In the car Turton saw two people on the road and braked, but it was too late: the Jaguar hit Albano. At best it was going 46mph; at worst, 76.

Bender heard a ‘loud sound.’ ‘I turned around… and there he was on the ground,’ he said.

Farr, watching from the door of the Kraken, saw a pedestrian and a shoe fly into the air.

Buetow looked up to see a man being hit by a car; it was Albano.

The Jaguar hit Albano with its right side, throwing him up in the air. On the way he hit the right front head lamp, was propelled into the right of the windshield, directly in front of Frank Biden – who told police he ‘ducked’ – then over the top of it.

His body hit passenger Heather Pavlick on the right side of her face, then the trunk, before hitting the asphalt.

In the car, according to witness testimony, both the women said that they heard Biden say: ‘Keep driving.’

Thankfully, Turton did not – but it took the car 777 ft to finally come to a halt. He was later to tell deputies that he hesitated before he stopped.

Behind the Jaguar, Albano was fatally injured. Farr ran out from the Kraken and saw he was bleeding profusely on the road, then went back into the bar to ask if anyone was a doctor or EMT, rushing back out with a woman to Albano’s body.

Buetow dialed 911 and ran to the accident scene.

Turton turned to Biden and asked what he should do; they both got out of the car and walked to where Albano was lying in the street. Biden was seen talking to Turton. Buetow heard Biden saying: ‘What could I’ve done to prevent this.’

Then Biden went back to the car alone and told the passengers to stay inside, Charity Johnson said. ‘Everything is really messed up,’ he said to them; the three passengers did not see Turton again.

The first deputy was on the scene at 11.29pm, along with other first responders. Encinitas Fire Department engine company 2312 and paramedics Lurelle Robbins and Barry Shurella could do nothing to save him; they pronounced him dead at 11.46pm.

According to a coroner’s report he had suffered a fractured skull, broken nose, fractured right elbow, fractured pelvis, broken right femur and a compound fracture of the right tibia.

In the aftermath, Turton ran from the scene of the crime. Biden stayed, and appears to have at the least misled police about what he knew.

‘Biden said he did not know where Jason lives or where he was,’ Deputy Dennis Mahar recorded. But Biden had driven Turton home earlier that night, according to police reports. He said he did not know Jason’s surname.

‘Biden would not tell me who owned the vehicle or how fast they were traveling, and was evasive to any question that I asked.’

Eventually Biden told another deputy that Turton was wearing a Hawaiian shirt and black cords.

Turton was on the run, but not for long; he had gone to his house, less than a mile and a half away and called his girlfriend Rebecca Biskaduros at her house.

She drove from San Diego and found him ‘disoriented and in shock.’

Eventually he told Biskaduros, then 25, what had happened and she drove him to the scene. He was back there at 1.44 am the next morning to turn himself in, smelling of alcohol.

The deputies administered a PAS breath test, which showed him at 0.18 BAC, well over the limit.

The blood test – which counts in court – showed 0.10, still above the legal 0.8 limit.

Mahar recorded that in his interview Turton said he ‘asked Biden what he should do.’

The report says: ‘He [Turton] said someone told him to just leave.’ He did not even remember what speed he was driving at.

Michael Albano was a doting 37-year-old father bringing up his daughter Lorraina, 17, and Nicole, 16 when he died.

He had been their sole parent for 13 years, after their mother had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and he had done everything for them.

For 15 years he had worked as a cashier at a Von’s supermarket, until carpal tunnel syndrome forced him to resign.

Then he worked at the Scripps Institute, now Scripps Research, a medical research facility in San Diego, where he was a service technician repairing equipment.

But he juggled that with raising his daughters and gaining first a BS in psychology from San Diego State University in 1996, then an MBA from National University in La Jolla the next year.

His commitment had paid off: just before his death, he was hired by Devereaux Foundation of San Diego as their human resources manager.

And Albano had never faltered in his devotion to his daughters. He coached their soccer team, drove them on Girl Scout trips, took them on vacations and on camping trips, as well as trips to the zoo, Disneyland and concerts. He brought his daughters up as Catholics, and helped them prepare for confirmation.

In a letter before his death, which was submitted in court as part of the wrongful death lawsuit against Biden, Albano wrote to daughter Nicole – nicknamed Nikki – to discuss a retreat she had been on.

In the letter Albano told her how ‘proud’ he was of her and called her a ‘great companion’.

He ends the letter: ‘What you most mean to me is that I have someone who unconditionally loves me no matter what. The feeling is mutual. Dad.’

In the aftermath of Albano’s death, a police report coldly set out who was to blame: he was primarily at fault for not using a marked crossing; Turton was to blame to a lesser extent. Biden was not mentioned.

Turton was charged by – and eventually cut a plea deal with – prosecutors, but it fell to the Albano family to seek more of the truth of what happened, and in particular, how a 25-year-old shopworker came to be at the wheel of a prestigious and powerful car.

Lorraina and Nicole had been taken in by their grandparents, Ralph and Carmen Albano, and the family began a lawful death suit on August 14, 2000.

They spelled out the cold details of how their lives had been harmed, estimating their financial loss down to the costs of a funeral, and went to court over and over again.

The case began to unravel the tangled story behind how Albano came to die, and their targets multiplied from Budget, and then in September 2001, when Budget finally released the rental agreement, to Biden, the man who had hired the car and told the driver ‘punch it.’ Biden had not faced prosecution, but he became the target of the Albanos’ attorneys.

He was served on September 10, 2001, but it was the first and last time the Albanos had any success with him.

The case moved slowly as they battled Budget, which at one point entered bankruptcy. The Albanos accused the firm of letting Biden rent cars repeatedly despite knowing of his ‘past history of mental health problems and / or drug and alcohol abuse and past driving record.’

Dailymail.com has learned that Budget settled the case with the Albano sisters for an undisclosed sum.

By the planned trial date on January 4, 2002, they had amassed a pile of evidence including depositions and police reports which they were sure Biden would have to acknowledge.

Their attorney Patrick O’Connor tried to depose him, but he simply vanished.

A private investigator couldn’t find him in California and an ad placed in the San Diego Union was fruitless. Budget told the court they had the same problem.

Biden had fled California leaving behind a string of unpaid debts, including utility and phone bills, and at least two bank loans were in default as well as other delinquent accounts, the PI said, according to court papers.

He had no known income, didn’t own any property and the PI couldn’t find any record of him even operating an open bank account.

The PI even spoke to neighbors of Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, who said Frank occasionally stayed at his older brother’s home, but at that point, they had no idea where he was. The trial was badly delayed.

Eventually on September 3, 2002 the Albanos won the most pyrrhic of victories: a default judgment that said Biden owed $275,000 to each of the bereaved girls, with a penalty of 10% interest for every unpaid year.

Their attorney was gloomy. ‘If you get a default judgment in that amount and they didn’t bother even showing up for the case, don’t expect them to pay a nickel,’ O’Connor told DailyMail.com.

Biden, however, was not in hiding; far from it. He was living and committing crime in Florida.

On August 20, 2003 he was arrested for DUI; an open and almost empty 375ml bottle of Popov Vodka in his car, had ‘red watery eyes, slurred speech, flushed face,’ and he ‘did not know where he had been or where he came from.’

During the stop the unsteady businessman gave the police officer his credit card and a handful of change in lieu of his driver’s license and registration and flunked a road side test, cops recorded.

Shockingly his license had been suspended four times. He was given six months probation, public records show.

On October 27, 2003 Biden was arrested for petty theft at a Blockbuster in Pompano Beach, Florida.

He was arguing with store workers who called police and when he was searched he had DVDs of Rabbit-Proof Fence and They stuffed down his pants.

‘The defendant’s intention was to exit the store without paying for the above DVDs,’ said one of the arresting officers on scene.

On November 21, 2004 Biden was arrested for driving with a suspended license and was sentenced to rehab, avoiding a 30-day sentence, after pleading no contest. He spent three months in rehab, according to police reports.

In fact a public data base suggests that he has lived openly in Florida since at least 2000, moving between Delray Beach, Boca Raton and Pompano Beach, while also staying with his brother James in Washington D.C.

Why the PI hired to find him failed is now unclear.

The Albanos have twice appealed to Joe Biden to help get his brother to admit his role in their father’s death and pay up.

In 2006 Nicole, then 23, wrote an email to the then senator, but she never received a reply.

Then in 2008 Biden’s own presidential campaign – his second – had failed badly, but he became Barack Obama’s running mate.

One night Nicole was watching television when she saw Biden speak movingly about losing his first wife, Neilia, and 13-month-old daughter Naomi in a car crash in 1972.

Nicole, via her attorney, asked the politician for his help to recoup their judgment from his brother believing he would be sympathetic to their plight.

Their attorney, Richard Cornell, wrote to both Biden’s chief of staff in the senate, Luis Navarro, and his vice-presidential campaign chief of staff, Patti Solis Doyle. He included extensive details of the case

At the very least, Nicole hoped, Biden could persuade his brother to do the right thing.

Instead the senator’s chief of staff Luis Navarro wrote September 24, 2008 offering ‘deep sympathy with the Albano daughters over their loss’ but claimed Frank Biden was unable to pay.

‘The senator would certainly encourage his brother to pay the judgment if his personal financial circumstances made that at all possible,’ Navarro wrote in the letter obtained by DailyMail.com.

‘As you are aware, however, Frank has no assets with which to satisfy the judgment. The senator regrets that this is where matters stand and that he cannot be more helpful.’

Whether what Joe Biden’s staff told the Albanos about Frank was true – that he had no assets – is at the very least open to question, given the shifting accounts he has offered of his career, and by 2009 he was the self-described ‘big cheese’ of a chain of charter schools, with access to a private jet.

In 2011 he said that he had been out of Florida for some time until 2008, working for Hand in Hand Ministries, a Kentucky-based charity providing scholarships to poor children in Appalachia and Latin America. He had been in Nicaragua and contracted a bacterial infection, moving to Florida to recover, he told the Sun Sentinel.

That did not account for his dealings with the police in Florida in 2003.

And in April 2015 he told a rather different version of that story, claiming he had been in El Salvador and Nicaragua since ‘right towards the end of’ the Clinton administration, adding: ‘I was one of his chief salesmen’

It was hardly how a political appointee at the Government Printing Office would be known.

It also did not account for him working for a printing company in Florida in 1997 – Clinton was in office until 2000 – and having two driving offenses in the state in 1998, one of which led to his license being suspended when Albano died.

He raised funds and built schools for the Catholic charity, he claimed. In an online profile dating from 2009, he said he had been director of ‘a major philanthropy in Central America.’ More recently he described himself as its ‘chief funding officer,’ although exactly when is unclear.

But what is known is that early in 2009, Biden became involved in a for-profit charter school chain called Mavericks in Education, calling himself development officer. Asked by the Palm Beach Post to describe his role he said: ‘I’m the big cheese.’

Press releases described him as ‘the brother of Vice President Joe Biden.’

In fall 2009, Biden appeared in a photograph with Jack Nicklaus looking for investors in a Costa Rica property scheme, Guanacaste Country Club, of which he was president.

And by 2011, he granted an interview to the Miami New Times about his charter school work, saying: ‘Everything I do… I’ve got to know that it could appear on the front page of the New York Times. Do my best never to do anything to besmirch [Joe’s] reputation.’ While the newspaper was writing its article and investigating his status, he suddenly registered as a lobbyist and changed his title to Maverick’s president.

That year too he was in the news when a mysterious envelope of white powder exploded when he opened it, with the Secret Service among the agencies responding.

‘My brother is next in line to be leader of the free world, and anyone in that circle is subject to the vagaries of some nut out there,’ he told the Sun-Sentinel.

In 2012 he was back in Costa Rica promoting his country club scheme in a local newspaper, telling the Tico Times about plans – which appear never to have materialized – to create a sustainable resort on the Pacific Coast and saying there was more than $4 million already invested.

He claimed in 2009, and in 2012, to have attended the University of Delaware, Cornell University and Pepperdine Law School, making the same claims in 2014 when he became a member of the board of a Canadian software firm called EXO U. It is now defunct.

His sobriety too has not been consistently described. In May 2019 he told the Herald-Mail of Hagerstown, Maryland he was 23 years sober; his DUI arrest records made clear that was untrue.

After a decade of Biden avoiding the law, on August 27, 2012, the Albano sisters went to renew the default judgment hanging over him.

But a technicality meant there were two judgments, one for each of them, and mistakenly they only renewed one; in effect Biden’s bill was immediately and irrevocably cut in half.

It was a bitter blow but on the other side of the nation, Frank Biden was busily building a new life in Florida.

It was good times for Frank: his brother was the vice-president, and his surname was in demand.

In 2009 Biden became the lobbyist for a for-profit charter school company, Mavericks in Education, making the case for the chain at the Florida State House, and becoming its president and chief development officer by 2011.

He became so hooked on the Mavericks program – which he said was on a ‘mission from God’ – that he began flying around the state in a private jet, lobbying school officials and local politicians to support the charters.

In 2013, he pushed for and a ban on the sale of horse meat, and may have helped persuade his brother to bring it about; his precise role is disputed, Politico reported.

There were other ventures: he is now managing member of Choice Education ‘President and founder of Cygnus International LLC, a real estate development and consulting firm’; director at Delmarva Group, LLC in Boca Raton, Florida; director at Sunfundamerica, a solar development company based in Liberia, Costa Rica; policy director at the National Recovery Council.

ABC News reported that in total he had earned ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars;’ enough to pay at least some of his debt to the Albanos as it grew at an annual 10 per cent.

In 2016 he said he wanted his brother to run for president, but mourning the loss of his son Beau, Joe stayed out and Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton.

Later that year he and his partner Mindy Ward were guests at the White House’s state dinner for the prime minister of Singapore.

Ironically, Biden’s latest role, which began in July 2018 is as a non-attorney senior advisor to the Boca Raton-based Berman Law Group: the firm specializes in personal injury claims.

Biden appears on YouTube offering a consultation with customers. The name Biden is highlighted in bold – his non-attorney status is in far smaller text.

In California, the Albanos moved on the case, appointing a creditor, Crystal Bergstrom, in 2017 to pursue their debts.

Lorraina and Nicole are both now mothers themselves, bringing up young families who will never know their grandfather.

Bergstrom, has found where Biden is, and more importantly, managed to pursue litigation in Florida to make it possible to enforce the Californian debt there.

In January, 2019 Bergstrom, served Biden at the offices of Choice Education in Lake Worth, Florida, the successor to Maverick.

The notice to garnish Biden’s wages was also sent by courier to several other companies he is believed to have worked with. But still nothing.

‘I know he’s received our notices, he was personally served with documents at his home in Palm Beach several times,’ Bergstrom told DailyMail.com. Choice Education, his law firm, and other companies linked to Biden were served.

‘And every single company on the assignment order has blown us off, they have all ignored us.’

But in September 2019, more than 20 years since Albano’s death, his family finally got a court order which makes it possible to enforce the judgment fully in Florida.

Attorney John Hayter in Florida, representing the creditor, registered the judgment in Alachua County on August 28, 2019 which became final or ‘domesticated’ in September after Biden was given 30 days to respond.

This means the creditor can now levy Biden’s assets and garnish his wages.

‘I hope now that some progress will be made, but from the very beginning Mr Biden has completely ignored us,’ Bergstrom said.

Hayter is now moving to seize Biden’s property, including his 2014 supercharged Range Rover.

Biden’s partner Melinda ‘Mindy’ Ward, 47, a Hooters waitress turned American Airlines flight attendant, was spotted driving the white Range Rover near their home earlier this month.

Ward’s parents, registered Republicans Pauline and Thomas Duke, own the $600,000 Atlantis, Palm Beach County, home, putting it beyond the Albanos’ reach.

Frank himself has claimed to be involved in his brother’s campaign, as a senior adviser to his 2020 political action committee, which was not named.

It’s not just the Albanos he has ignored; there is also the law.

On December 23, 2019, two days short of Christmas, his license was yet again suspended over an unpaid traffic fine.

According to Palm Beach County court documents a citation was issued against him on October 16, but by November 20 he had failed to pay the fine leading to the suspension the following month.

But on January 4, DailyMail.com saw Biden behind the wheel of his partner’s $40,000 2.0 liter Range Rover Evoque.

When confronted about driving on a suspended license Biden swiftly sent us a Palm Beach County court document showing he had satisfied the citation TODAY (February 6).

But when it was pointed out he was photographed driving AFTER the suspension date and BEFORE the fine was paid he didn’t respond.

Frank Biden’s flight from justice has still to reach the end of the road.

Unlike Biden, Turton, did take responsibility for his actions, however, and was found to be negligent in operating the vehicle. He pled guilty to felony hit and run and was sentenced to three years’ probation.

Turton eventually settled the civil lawsuit for $100,000 which was paid out by his car insurance company, although he tried to pin the blame for the accident on Albano darting out in front of the car.

The 46-year-old is currently the VP of business development for his mother’s real estate company Diane Turton, Realtors in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

The married father-of-two said he knew little of Biden when approached by DailyMail.com.

‘I barely knew Frank Biden. He used to come into where I would work at Whole Foods Supermarket in San Diego,’ he said. ‘We became friendly and one night we decided to go out.

‘It’s a tragedy that I’ll live with for the rest of my life. I have two young children and they don’t even know about it.

‘I don’t really want to say anything more about it, I’ve moved on with my life. It’s been more than 20 years.

‘I haven’t seen or spoken with Frank Biden since the night of the accident.’

Back seat passengers Heather Pavlick, now 45, and Charity Johnson, now 43, who both live in San Diego declined to comment. David Russell, the third passenger died in 2006 aged just 39.

The grandparents of Albano’s daughters, who raised the girls after their father’s death, were also reluctant to comment.

Ralph and Carmen Albano answered the door at their home in Cardiff-by-the-Sea but declined to discuss their son’s death because they did not want to help Donald Trump’s re-election by speaking ill of his possible rival.

But Carmen said of Frank Biden: ‘What he did was wrong and he should pay the money.’