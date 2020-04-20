Joe Calzaghe fears mum died from coronavirus one month before lockdown restrictions

Joe Calzaghe has revealed that his mum Jacqueline passed away in February after being admitted to hospital for a heart problem, but the boxing legend fears she could have died after contracting coronavirus

Boxing legend Joe Calzaghe fears his mother died after contracting coronavirus when she fell ill in hospital earlier this year.

The heartbroken former super-middleweight world champion announced the death of mum Jacqueline, 66, back in February.

He has now revealed that she was first rushed into the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment on a heart problem, only to later suffer pneumonia.

Jacqueline’s death came just 17 months after the passing of Calzaghe’s father, Enzo, who served as the main man in his corner throughout his iconic boxing career.

And the Welshman fears his mum was a victim of the coronavirus pandemic a month before lockdown restrictions were enforced in the UK, while admitting she “never felt the same about life” after Enzo’s death.

“I know it’s really bad what’s going on with the pandemic, but you either sink or swim,” Calzaghe told The Telegraph.

“I really miss my dad, and I lost my mum earlier this year.

“She had a bad heart. She went into hospital, this was two days after her birthday, seemed to be recovering and all of a sudden she got pneumonia in the hospital.

“She went down so quick. I’m not sure if it was coronavirus, but it could have been.

“But she was heartbroken when my dad died and never felt the same about life. They were inseparable.”

With Enzo in his corner, Calzaghe claimed victory in all of his 46 professional contests before retiring with his unbeaten record intact in 2009.

Sunday marked the 12th anniversary of his famous win over American boxing great Bernard Hopkins, who rather infamously claimed he would “never lose to a white boy” before succumbing to a points defeat against the Brit in Las Vegas.

“It’s a fight I hate to watch. I’m pretty critical of it,” he said.

“It was filled with frustration, but looking back, I can see it was a good win.

“He was still a top fighter, but I was disappointed that I rushed it. He fought the perfect game plan to make me look bad. He was awkward, he didn’t come forward, and I remember going back in the corner for the first half of the fight and feeling that I was chasing him and getting tied up on the inside.

“But round six or seven I started to get to him, as his work rate dropped.”