Joe Cole explains monumental impact Ross Barkley can have at Chelsea

EXCLUSIVE: Former Blues star and BT Sport pundit Cole says that Barkley is the man who can have the same impact at Stamford Bridge as current boss Frank Lampard once did

Joe Cole says overlooked maverick Ross Barkley can drive Chelsea on to silverware the way Frank Lampard once did.

Once touted as England’s next big thing, Barkley has been overshadowed this season by the emergence of a galaxy of younger stars at Stamford Bridge and beyond.

But Cole reckons the former Everton prodigy hit top gear just before the coronavirus shutdown and is ready to finally go on and fulfil his huge potential.

The former Chelsea and England forward, now a coach at the club, said: “Ross has improved. He is a top player. I’m a big fan of Ross Barkley. Always have been.

“He’s been a bit less spoken about because of Jack Grealish and James Maddison and Mason Mount. But he’s done a terrific job at Chelsea.

“The last two games, against Liverpool and Everton, he was brilliant. Absolutely fantastic.

“I’ve always thought he was a top player and I think he’ll be at Chelsea for many, many years.

“Now the challenge for Ross is can he keep doing that, can he be that player who drives Chelsea on to win trophies, like his manager was? I think he can.”

It hasn’t all been plain sailing for Barkley at Chelsea this season. He came off the bench to demand – and miss – a late penalty in a Champions League defeat to Valencia.

And he was accused of being unprofessional by Lampard after being pictured on nights out in Liverpool and Dubai before Christmas.

But Barkley scored a belter in Chelsea’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Liverpool earlier this month.

He then had two assists in their 4-0 thrashing of Everton, showing the form that convinced them to pay his old club £15m for him.

Barkley is often criticised for his decision-making, speed of thought and tendency to over-elaborate – much as Cole was when he first quit West Ham for Chelsea in 2003.

But Jose Mourinho applied some polish to his rough diamond and Cole reckons Barkley will follow in his footsteps to become a more complete player under Lampard.

He said: “I’m pleased if people can see similarities between him and me because I’m a big fan. I think I just developed at Chelsea.

“It wasn’t just Jose. He’s a fantastic manager. But I was playing with better players. More expectation. I grew into my body a bit. And winning trophies breeds confidence.

“I like everything about Ross. Technically, he’s spot on. The mental aspect of the game, he’s getting better and better. Tactically he is improving all the time.

“I just think he’s a top top player for Chelsea and England. As football evolves, players like him are getting more and more valued. He’s a fantastic player.”

Meanwhile, Cole believes Lampard will prove the doubters wrong and go on to become one of the best managers England has ever produced.

He claims his old team-mate is doing a vastly underrated job at Stamford Bridge.

Eyebrows were raised when the Blues, who had just sold Eden Hazard and were under a transfer embargo, appointed Lampard.

But he has taken an exciting young team full of rising stars to the brink of Champions League qualification and into an FA Cup quarter final.

Cole said: “I can understand people didn’t think he had much experience at the start of the job but I was never in any doubt he’d be a top manager.

“I think he’s a smart guy, Frank. There’s no doubt in my mind he will go on to be one of the best managers we’ve ever produced. He’s so driven.

“Chelsea must be absolutely buzzing at what he’s done for the club. The club’s cohesive, it’s working well. Systems are in place. They’re performing well.

“He’s blooded some young players and put some value on the bottom line of the club. I think he’s done a tremendous job.”