Joe Diffie dead: Country music singer dies at 61 after testing positive for coronavirus

JOE DIFFIE, the American country singer, has died at the age of 61 after he had tested positive for contracting coronavirus.

“We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious, and careful during this pandemic.” The Mirror reported that Joe’s publicist said: “Grammy-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19). “His family respects their privacy at this time.” The American singer was a member of the Grand Ole Oprey for 25 years, which was a household name in the 1990s.

Express.co.uk has contacted a representative on behalf of Joe Diffie to comment. Devastated by the news of Joe’s passing, one fan wrote on Twitter: “RIP Joe Diffie.” Joe started out as a demo singer in the eighties before he went on to big things as he had 35 singles hit the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The singer was known for his track Pickup Man, which was the singer’s number-one track that lasted the longest time in the charts.

The Country music legend was best known for his number-one singles, Home, If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets), Third Rock from the Sun, Pickup Man, and Bigger Than the Beatles. The Home singer was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1958 and even built his own recording studio after dropping out of Cameron University in Lawton which he was originally headed to, to work towards attending a medical school. Joe won several awards during his music career, including Cash Box’s Male Vocalist of The Year award in 1990. He also won a Grammy Award in 1998 for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals prize for his hit, Same Old Train.