Joe Wicks admits even he’s down 10 per cent of the time – but two things help

Fitness guru Joe Wicks and nation’s PE teacher admits he is feeling ‘overwhelmed’ by the country’s response to his 9am workouts

He has become the nation’s PE teacher, injecting a ­daily dose of positivity with his high-octane 9am workouts.

And fitness guru Joe Wicks admits he is feeling utterly “overwhelmed” at the incredible response – after his ­sessions were streamed more than 25 million times.

“It’s been unbelievable,” he says. “Today it’s really finally settled in what I’m doing and what I’m achieving. It’s been emotional.

“I’ve been going at 100mph since I launched it and the emotions have been building up. It’s been overwhelming.”

Joe, 33, has been ­hosting his energetic ­exercise classes, loved by kids and parents alike, since March 23.

The £100,000 he has made from increased ­advertising ­revenue ­surrounding his posts is being donated directly to the NHS.

But he is keen to stress that his success is no flash in the pan.

“I’ve worked so hard to do this,” says Joe. “I’ve been doing school tours, I’ve been visiting loads of schools.

“I’ve done YouTube Live ­before where 1,000 schools have taken part and you can’t fake enthusiasm.”

As the strict social distancing and isolation measures take their toll on the nation’s mental health, the Body Coach also has some simple advice for people who are suffering cabin fever.

“There’s a lot going on for ­everyone right now,” Joe says. “It’s a mentally very intense time for us all.

“You have to acknowledge it’s okay to not feel super-energetic and ­hyperactive all the time.

“And just because I’m into ­exercise and I love my fitness, I’m not superhuman either.

“I’m really genuinely happy, ­excitable and bouncing off the walls 90% of the time.

“But 10% of the time, I wake up and I can feel discontent. I acknowledge that and use two things to snap out of it. Firstly, I’ll think about what food I’m putting into my body, so I feel energised and my mood lifts.

“And secondly I do some exercise as that is the most powerful anti-­depressant in the world.

“And you don’t need dumbbells and kettlebells. You can do it at home with just your body.”

But Joe, who found fame with his Lean In 15 cookbooks and recipes, understands the temptation to delve into the biscuit tin during lockdown.

He says: “We’re probably all eating more than we usually do because we’re bored.

“We’re eating more snacks and it’s hard to stick to things but we’ve got to keep going, to keep moving ­forward, as we don’t know how long this is going to last – whether it will be one month or three months.

“But you can come out of this mentally and physically strong if you focus on putting good food into your body, exercising daily and getting a good night’s sleep.”

When the coronavirus crisis ­eventually subsides, Joe’s profile looks certain to soar even higher with the BBC, Channel 4 and CBeebies all reportedly battling for his signature to front a new lifestyle show. But he is determined not to let the attention to go to his head.

His good looks have also made him an object of desire, ­something he laughs off.

“In the real world I’m ­really not a sex symbol,” says Joe, who married ­former Page 3 girl Rosie Jones in June last year.

“People might leave cheeky comments on Instagram like, ‘I’d love to marry you’.

“But it’s not like I’m going out to clubs and meeting women.

“It’s not a real thing. It’s just a social media thing. I’m in a really ­happy relationship, so I don’t need that or crave that attention.

“Rosie and me just laugh at it. It’s there but I’m not really drawn in to the whole thing.

“We used to be the two that never wanted to come home but now we’re like, ‘Shall we just get home and have a cuddle with the kids’.

“Your motivations change. Your ambition to party hard declines quickly. I’m quite content now. When you’ve got a nice missus and two beautiful kids next to you, everything feels good.”

The couple are parents to three-month-old son Marley and daughter Indie, two, who can often be seen joining in the keep-fit sessions.

And fatherhood has made Joe even more determined to succeed.

“Having a family has made me even more ambitious because I need to provide for their futures,” he says. “I want to maintain a nice

lifestyle for them and I know I’m going to have a big family.”

But Joe will have to avoid burnout.

Last week, he ­revealed he has been suffering nightmares and sleep ­paralysis amid the stress of this new ­situation. He says: “I looked at my screentime on my phone recently and I’m averaging five hours per day, which means up to 35 hours a week.

“Twenty hours out of that is on Instagram and I’m constantly ­engaging with my audience. I’m tweeting, I’m replying to comments, I’m sharing stuff and I’m being grateful, replying to DMs.

“It’s relentless but I love it. I’m ­addicted to the impact on people.

“I don’t see setbacks. I just think, ‘How can I make this work?’

“My dad is a roofer and my mum is a social worker – I decided that if I’m going to do anything, I’m going to work hard and be good at it.

“I’m learning so much about ­myself. It’s weird. Being a dad has made me grow up a little bit.

“I find it difficult when people spend their whole life looking back and regretting things.

“Don’t look back too much and don’t worry too much about what people think about you.”