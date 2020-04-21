Joey Barton accuses Chelsea’s Ross Barkley of ‘fake’ 5k run time while in lockdown

The often controversial Fleetwood Town manager and former Manchester City midfielder took shots at Barkley and ex-Match of the Day pundit Trevor Sinclair over their 5k run times

Joey Barton believes that Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley wasn’t being entirely truthful when he claimed to have run five kilometres in 16 minutes and 11 seconds.

With the Premier League on hold and social distancing and a nationwide lockdown in place to slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease, thousands of footballers and regular people have taken to running to keep fit.

Barkley, who is often criticised for a lack of dynamism on the pitch apparently ran 5.2km in an astonishing 16:11, averaging just over three minutes per kilometre.

The England ace’s time is only a few minutes slower than Kenenisa Bekele’s 5k world record of 12:37.35.

Barton’s former Manchester City team-mate Trevor Sinclair also put up an impressive run time, proclaiming to have completed 10k in under 40 minutes.

But Fleetwood Town boss Barton wasn’t having it and took to Twitter to let the pair know his thoughts.

“Don’t worry @trevor8sinclair you’re in good company,” Barton tweeted.

” @RBarkley8 and @ChelseaFC have been posting fake scores for 5k’s this week as well.

“Just remember before you start, ELAPSED TIME.”

Sinclair defended himself, claiming that training with his sons during coronavirus lockdown had boosted his fitness.

“Not ran sub 40 for 10 years but all this training with my sons and nothing else to do has done the trick,” he commented.

Barkley, meanwhile, has struggled with injury this season but had regained his form and fitness before the coronavirus pandemic halted the Premier League.

And the former Everton man revealed that chipped bones in his foot meant he had to train using just one leg.

“I had fine chips on two parts of my bone in my foot so it was really painful,” he said in January. “I just had to bide my time and keep working hard.

“I couldn’t really kick the ball with my right foot so I was training with my left. But now I feel good and I am ready to get back in the side.”