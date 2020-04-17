John Pijanowski’s heartfelt tribute to his dad Don, who died of coronavirus at age 87, goes viral

An Arkansas man has gone viral for his touching and heartbreaking tribute to his father, who died of coronavirus last week at the age of 87.

The illness came on fast for Don Pijanowski, who passed away in a Buffalo, New York hospital on April 1 — leaving by a loving family who can’t even hold a funeral for him because of the pandemic.

But his son John Pijanowski still found a heartfelt way to pay tribute to his dad, recounting his life, his accomplishments, and his virtues in a Twitter thread that’s been liked by thousands.

‘I want to tell you about my dad, Donald John Pijanowski,’ John, a professor at the University of Arkansas, wrote, including a photo of the two at a baseball game.

‘He was born on October 30, 1932 and he passed away today at 12:07pm, April 1, 2020. The doctors tell us it was covid19 which means we were not allowed in the hospital to be with him for his last days.

‘Instead of gathering around him and each other we are mourning via texts and video and putting our faith in the brave nurses and doctors caring for him that he was not alone,’ he went on, posting a photo of Don surrounded by family.

‘My dad was a great man. There are no buildings named after him, he left behind no fortune, and there are no books that tell his story. He was not great in the way we often try to define the term — he was great in that he was such a *good* man — good to his core, unfailingly good,’ he said, captioning a snapshot of Don teaching a grandson how to play tee-ball.

‘As the youngest of ten children born during the Great Depression the stories of his childhood always seemed harsh, but he never told them that way. Stories of his youth were always told with a warm sense of nostalgia and a twinkle in his eye.

‘They slept 3 kids to a bed, 1st to wake up got to choose their shoes, there were 2 Christmas presents for all the kids combined — one gift for the boys to share, and one for the girls, and how the girls were the best ball players in their sometimes rough Buffalo neighborhood,’ he wrote.

His mom ‘had to stretch food seemingly beyond its natural limits,’ but he still missed his mother’s spinach soup.

He included several photos of Don in his younger years.

‘The stories of his work ethic were legendary. He wasn’t a suit & tie guy, he was a green bar of lava soap guy. He had many jobs through the years (like wiring houses & steel manufacturing) & his career was ultimately building and later servicing huge industrial turbo compressors.

He was an honest man, turning down a job painting houses because the boss told him to skip the parts that couldn’t be seen.

‘If my dad was doing a job for you then you knew he didn’t just do the parts he thought you could see, he did the entire job and he would not leave until it was done right,’ John wrote.

‘Wherever I went with my dad he seemed like the coolest guy in the room. His sports exploits were also the stuff of legend. When he was younger he would get manufacturing jobs and favorable shifts so he could play on their company baseball teams.

‘My dad’s defining feature though was how much he cared about people,’ John went on, sharing stories from his own friends about his dad.

‘My dad was a great man because he left the world a better place for having been in it. He was an infinitely kind man with a sharp sense of humor who worked hard, played hard, and loved deeply. I will miss him every day of my life and be grateful I had the privilege to be his son,’ he concluded.

In less than a week, the thread has earned thousands of likes, touching lives of people Don had never met — including Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, Mia Farrow, Billy Baldwin, and Treat Williams.

Many were struck by the good life Don led, snuffed out by a terrible death in a time of pandemic.

Speaking to Today, John said that things first seemed off on March 29 when Don, who lived in Buffalo, didn’t pick up the phone.

One of John’s brothers found him on the floor, immobile. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he was tested for coronavirus and died just three days later.

‘When he was in the hospital it was so unbearably hard to not be with him,’ John said. ‘All of our instinct was to immediately get to Buffalo as fast as we could to get to the hospital.

‘Of course, nobody’s allowed inside of the hospital and it’s not the right thing to do for other people who are working there, the community or our own families. We had to follow those rules because they’re there for a reason to keep people safe, but it’s hard.’

Now that he’s passed, they can’t even hold a funeral because of bans on large gatherings.

‘We are planning a burial but we are not even sure how to do that — we can’t travel or have a funeral. None of our normal ways of coping make sense right now,’ he wrote on Twitter.

‘But we can’t let ourselves get isolated. We have to find a way to reach out and find people. Find them online, find them on FaceTime, Zoom, phone calls. It’s a tremendous experience to be able to connect with people like that,’ he added to Today.