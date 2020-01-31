John Roberts DECLINES to read question from Rand Paul naming alleged whistleblower

Chief Justice John Roberts declined to read a question from Republican Senator Rand Paul on Thursday that would have named the alleged whistleblower.

Roberts looked at the card containing Paul’s question carefully and then set it aside, saying: ‘The presiding officer declines to read the question as submitted.’

Paul immediately left the impeachment trial to hold a press conference on Roberts’ move.

‘I can tell you that my question made no reference to the whistleblower or any kind of person,’ the senator from Kentucky said.

He read his question to the press but DailyMail.com is not naming the alleged whistleblower, whose public identity has not been disclosed.

Here is Senator Paul’s question with the names in it redacted: ‘Are you aware that House Intelligence Committee staff … has a close relationship with … when at the National Security Council together. Are you aware and how do you respond to reports that … and … may have worked together to plot impeaching the president before there were formal House impeachment proceedings?’

Roberts – who is tasked with reading senators’ questions aloud – had told the lawmakers he would not say the name of the whistleblower during the Q&A session. The person has not publicly identified themselves and is protected by federal law from having their identity revealed.

Democrats don’t want the whistleblower named publicly to protect the person and several Republicans agree with them.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to reassure Roberts the lawmakers would support his position amid reports Paul was going to try to name the person in his question.

‘We appreciate the judge reading our questions, and I want to continue to assure him that that level of consideration for him will continue,’ McConnell said before the Q&A period began.

But Paul made his inquiry and then left the trial to talk to the press.

‘I don’t know who the whistleblower is,’ Paul told reporters.

‘My question is not about the whistleblower. My question is about two people who are friends who work together the National Security Council, who are having overheard talking about impeaching the president years in advance of a process that then was created,’ he said.

He said he was ‘still contemplating’ trying to ask his question or some other form of his question again.

He was asked if he shouldn’t be in the trial instead of holding a press conference.

‘Yeah, I will be there very shortly. Thanks for the question,’ he said.

Republican Senator Joni Ernst said it was ‘concerning’ that Roberts would not read Paul’s question.

‘That’s concerning. I think that all questions need to be considered,’ she told reporters during a break in the trial.

Paul’s move got the second day of the Senate question and answer period off to a fiery start.

Thursday also saw a first: bipartisan questions.

Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin teamed up with Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins to ask about the Logan Act, which criminalizes negotiation by unauthorized American citizens with foreign governments having a dispute with the United States. The question was in reference to Rudy Giuliani’s actions in the Ukraine.

Later in the day, Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski and Democratic Senator Brian Schatz asked the second bipartisan question, inquiring of both sides what the line is between acceptable political actions and impeachable political actions.

Senators had eight hours Thursday to make their inquiries as they prepare for the big question hanging over their heads: will additional witnesses be called.

McConnell is expected to begin the debate on the witness issue on Friday and questions remain how that conversation will go.

There are discussions about having a closed-door session for either the witness debate or the final debate on whether or not to acquit President Trump or possibly for both.

‘I think they could have closed door deliberations,’ Senator Joni Ernst told reporters on Thursday morning.

The president’s legal team made the repeated argument in Wednesday’s 10-hour session that calling witnesses will drag the trial out for months and risks turning the Senate into a permanent court of impeachment, preventing the senators from doing an legislative work.

The spotlight – and pressure – shown on the two Republican senators who will make or break the vote: Lisa Murkowski and Lamar Alexander.

Alexander said he would announce his decision after the Q&A period was finished.

Murkowski cut to the chase by asking why shouldn’t the Senate call former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify:

‘This dispute about material facts weighs in favor of calling additional witnesses with direct knowledge. Why should this body not call Ambassador Bolton?’ was her inquiry.

Deputy White House Counsel Patrick Philbin warned senators whatever decision they made would affect future impeachments and repeated the argument from Trump’s team such a move would freeze business in the Senate. He also said Bolton hasn’t even confirmed what is reported to be in his forthcoming memoir.

‘Whatever is accepted in this case becomes the new normal for every impeachment proceeding in the future. And it will do grave damage to this body as an institution to say that the proceedings in the House don’t have to really be complete. You don’t have to subpoena the witnesses that you think are necessary to prove your case,’ he said. ‘And then this chamber will have to be issuing the subpoenas and dealing with that.’

He went to warn: ‘It’s the entire chamber that is going to have to be sitting as a court of impeachment, and that will affect the business of the chamber. And so I think the idea that something comes out because someone makes an assertion in a book, allegedly. It’s only alleged — it’s simply alleged now that the manuscript says that. Ambassador Bolton hasn’t come out to verify that, to my knowledge.’

In his book, according to The New York Times, Bolton claims the president said he was freezing U.S. aid to Ukraine until that country agreed to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. Trump has denied the charge.

Democrats spent their time trying to convince senators to support their cause.

‘They make the astounding claim that their case is so good, let them try without witnesses. That wouldn’t fly before any judge in America. And it shouldn’t fly here either,’ Adam Schiff, the lead impeachment for Democrats, told senators.

McConnell wants a speedy trial with no witnesses. A vote on the matter is likely to take place Friday. Asked Thursday Morning by ABC News if he feels confident about that vote, he replied: ‘I always do.’

On Friday, there could be four hours of debate on the witness issue with the time divided evenly between two hours for each side.

Republican senators held a private meeting Thursday morning before the trial began to talk about next steps.

The big question is what happens if there is a 50-50 tie for witnesses and whether or not Roberts would break the tie.

Republican Senator Mike Braun said there was a lot of ‘uncertainty’ in that scenario but added lawmakers were confident that a simple majority – 51 votes – could over ride any decision by Roberts, the presiding chair in the Senate.

‘If there’s a tie there’s a lot of uncertainty in terms of what happens with presiding officer, especially with the chief justice, and the one technicality I think I’m clear on is that the Senate with 51 votes could override the chair,’ Braun said.

He said the mood among senators was ‘suspenseful.’

Trump’s defense bluntly threatened that if the Senate votes for John Bolton, the former national security advisor, to give evidence, they would demand Hunter Biden, the whistleblower, Adam Schiff and potentially many more be called too, tying the Senate up for months.

Without witnesses, the trial could end as early as Friday. President Trump is expected to be acquitted in the Republican-controlled chamber. It would take a vote of two-thirds of the senators to convict the president.

‘We don’t have a timeline. I think it’s very dependent upon some of the motions that might come up,’ Ernst said.

Senators have an additional eight hours to ask questions in Thursday’s session. A total of 93 were asked on Thursday.

The questions focused on the central arguments both sides have been making.

Democratic senators asked questions to help the impeachment managers make their case for calling additional witnesses. They want to call acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

‘If you make the decision that a fair trial can be conducted without hearing from witnesses, the American people will not accept that,’ Adam Schiff said. ‘We would like to call our witnesses. We’d like to rely on more than our argumentation. There are few things about this trial that American agree on but one thing they are squarely in agreement on, well, two, they believe a trial should have witness testimony, and they want to hear from John Bolton.’

Republicans asked questions to help Trump’s lawyers make their case that the impeachment was being done in an attempt to overturn the 2016 election.

‘This is really taking the vote away from the American people,’ White House deputy counsel Patrick Philbin said.

Attorney Eric Herschmann offered a list of Trump’s accomplishments as president, including working on the border wall, the strong economy and low unemployment numbers.

‘We the American people are happier. And yet the House managers tell you that the president needs to be removed because he’s an immediate threat to our country,’ he said.

‘Maybe if the House managers stop opposing him and harassing him and harassing everyone associated with him, with the constant letters and the constant investigations, maybe we can even get more done,’ he added.

Republican Senator Susan Collins asked if there was a reason a president could ask a foreign government to investigate an American citizen if no U.S. agency was investigating that person.

Phibin argued president’s can do what they want.

‘Yes, if there was a conduct by a U.S. person overseas that potentially violated the law of that country but didn’t violate the law of this country,’ he said, adding there could be ‘various circumstances where a person had done something overseas but there was a national interest in understanding what they had done.’

But Schiff argued the opposite.

‘I cannot conceive of circumstances where that is appropriate. It may be appropriate for the Justice Department acting independently and in good faith to initiate investigations. There’s a process for doing that,’ Schiff said. ‘That didn’t happen here.’

Meanwhile, Alan Dershowitz, one of Donald Trump’s lawyers, took to Twitter Thursday to refute interpretations of a comment he made during Wednesday’s session where he argued any action taken by the president to benefit his re-election is in the public interest and therefore not impeachable.

‘Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest, and mostly you’re right. Your election is in the public interest, and if a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment,’ he said during the senators’ question and answer period.

It was astonishing argument for sweeping executive power made by the famous law professor.

But on Thursday Dershowitz disputed the interpretation of his words.

‘They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest,’ he wrote on Twitter.

Several Democrats used the social media platform to snap back at him.

‘READ THE TRANSCRIPT,’ Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich wrote.

‘You said as long as the President doesn’t commit a crime, he can abuse his power in any way he likes in service of his re-election. He can trade taxpayer aid for foreign interference. He can sick law enforcement on his political rivals. I was there. That’s what you said,’ Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy tweeted.

The issue Dershowitz raised came up in Thursday’s questioning and Adam Schiff, the lead House Democratic manager, warned if the Senate acquitted the president, they would be setting a precedent for other presidents to use such tools in their re-election campaigns.

‘If you believe that a president can essentially engage in any corrupt activity as long as he believes that it will assist his re-election campaign, and that campaign is in the public interests, then what’s to stop a president from tasking his intelligence agencies to do political investigations?,’ Schiff said.

The assertion was interpreted any action taken by a president in pursuit of his re-election campaign would not impeachable and nothing a president did would be an abuse of power, which is one of the articles against Trump.

Adam Schiff, the lead Democratic impeachment manager, called Dershowitz’s argument ‘very odd.’

‘If you say you can’t hold a president accountable in an election year where they’re trying to cheat in that election, then you are giving them carte blanche,’ he said. ‘All quid pro quos are not the same. Some are legitimate and some are corrupt.’

The query about quid pro quos and their legality came after Republican Senator Ted Cruz asked: ‘As a matter of law, does it matter if there was a quid pro quo? Is it true that quid pro quos are often used in foreign policy?’

Dershowitz answered for the president’s team, his first time speaking on the Senate floor Wednesday.

‘The only thing that would make a quid pro quo unlawful is if the quo were in some way illegal,’ he said.

‘It would be a much harder case if a hypothetical president of the United States said to a hypothetical leader of a foreign country, unless you build a hotel with my name on it and unless you give me a million dollar kick back, I will withhold the funds. That’s an easy case. That’s purely corrupt and in the purely private interests,’ he noted.

Senators started their question and answer session Wednesday with Democrats going straight to John Bolton, the president’s former national security adviser they want to testify in the trial. Republicans focused on the legal and technical aspects of impeachment in their first questions.

Both in their questions and in the House impeachment managers response, Democrats made the case over and over again to hear from Bolton.

Bolton turned the trial on its head when The New York Times published revelations from his forthcoming memoir, ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ that claimed Trump was with holding nearly $40 million in U.S. aid to the Ukraine until the country agreed to investigate the Bidens.

Trump has denied the charge.

But Democrats repeatedly argued senators have a chance to hear from a fact witnesses if they call Bolton.

‘The important thing is that you can get a witness who talked to the president firsthand about what the president thought he was doing,’ Rep. Zoe Lofgren reminded senators during the proceedings.

Schiff reminded senators if they ‘have any question about the president’s motivation’ in with holding U.S. aid to the Ukraine, to subpoena Bolton.

‘Don’t wait for the book,’ he told senators, ‘to find the answer for your question.’

White House deputy counsel Patrick Phil told senators if they called witnesses, the Senate would be ‘effectively paralyzed’ for months.

‘It’s not just a question of, should we hear one witness,’ he said.

He pointed out it would drag out because in addition to Bolton, President Trump would want witnesses of his own. The president has said he’d like to hear from Hunter Biden and the whistleblower.

‘It’s not a question of a lot of people talk right now about John Bolton, but the president would have the opportunity to call his witnesses, just as a matter of fundamental fairness. And there would be a long list of witnesses if the body were to go in that direction. It would mean this would drag on for months and prevent this chamber from getting its business done,’ he said.

He also argued the president needed the confidentiality of his advisers so he could get the best, most candid advice, arguing executive privilege should be respected.

‘The president has to be able to be sure that those who are speaking with him have the confidence that what they say is not going to be revealed, that their advice can remain confidential. If it’s not confidential, they would temper what they’re saying. They wouldn’t be candid with the president, and they wouldn’t be able — the president then would not be able to get the best advice,’ he said.