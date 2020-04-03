John Terry’s full-kit Champions League celebration recalled by Chelsea team-mate Ramires

John Terry getting his full-kit on after the 2012 Champions League final either had you laughing or screaming at the TV, but it turns out it might not have been his idea after all

Chances are if you ask any Chelsea fan for their favourite football moment ever, they’ll say winning the Champions League in 2012.

But if there’s one thing any neutral remembers from that night in Munich against home favourites Bayern, it’s going to be John Terry going ‘full-kit w****r’.

The club captain and world-class centre-back was suspended for the final as he had been sent off against Barcelona in the semi-finals.

But he celebrated like he’d played all 120 minutes of the game and scored the winning penalty, taking to the pitch in shirt, shorts, socks and boots to lift the trophy with his team-mates.

However, it has emerged that it wasn’t the ex-England skipper’s idea to ditch his suit and get his kit on.

Former Blues midfielder Ramires, who was also suspended for the final as he’d picked up three yellow cards in the competition, has revealed the real reason Terry and the rest of the banned players joined their colleagues to celebrate.

“All of us changed post-match,” Ramires said. “The idea came from the club, because they wanted everyone ready for the team photo.”

Terry has said that he thinks people noticed him more than the rest of those who changed as they “don’t like” him, and claims that the idea actually came from UEFA.

He told SoccerAM: “I don’t know why people got so carried away with it. There were four or five other players in the same situation, it wasn’t just me!

“But because people don’t like me as much I got a bit more stick. It actually came from Uefa. In previous years they’d had players in suits but this time they wanted everyone in a kit.

“Not too many people know that. But no doubt about it, I was on early doors with my kit.”