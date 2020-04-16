Johnny Depp jokes his severed finger gushed after it was sliced off during a fight with Amber Heard 

Johnny Depp jokes that his severed finger gushed like ‘Vesuvius’ after it was sliced off during a blood-curdling fight with ex-wife Amber Heard in exclusive video footage obtained by DailyMail.com.

The Captain Jack Sparrow actor, 56, chuckles on camera as he reveals how he nicknamed the permanently-damaged digit ‘Little Richard.’

He also claims during a series of clips that he ‘protected’ Heard in the aftermath of the March 2015 dust-up, pretending he trapped it in a door when the gruesome injury allegedly happened when she hurled a vodka bottle at him.

‘I was trying to get the finger back, you know,’ he says, with a wry smile. ‘And then deal with the insanity of having had my finger chopped off by this woman that I was married to.’

The violent incident took place a month after the pair were married and while Depp was filming the fifth installment of the Pirates of Caribbean movie franchise in Australia.

It has become the couple’s most memorable – and hotly contested – clash, with both sides offering radically different accounts in a string of legal cases that followed their bitter May 2016 split.

Heard, 33, maintains in court filings that Depp severed the tip of his right middle finger while smashing a phone against a wall during a three-day booze and ecstasy bender. She also accuses her ex-lover of ripping off her nightgown, grabbing her breasts and strangling her during the ‘horrific’ ordeal, producing texts from Depp to suggest the injury was self-inflicted.

‘I cut the top of my middle finger off… What should I do!?? Except, of course, go to a hospital…. I’m so embarrassed for jumping into anything with her… F**K THE WORLD!!! JD,’ he wrote in one message.

The father-of-two also wrote to his personal doctor, David Kipper. ‘Thank you for everything. I have chopped off my left middle finger as a reminder that I should never cut my finger off again!! I love you, brother. Johnny.’

Depp has addressed the bloody altercation in court documents but DailyMail.com’s exclusive video is the first time the Oscar nominee has been seen on camera recalling it in his own words.

The clip was part of a videotaped deposition for an entirely separate legal case settled last year in which Depp accused a former lawyer, Jake Bloom, of wrongly collecting millions of dollars in fees. ‘Basically I had a pretty nasty injury that I actually had to protect her at the time,’ he says.

‘And so I said that it was caught in the door in these huge accordion doors at this house, that wasn’t the case at all.

‘She smashed, she threw a vodka bottle at me and my, my hand was resting on the marble of the bar like that.

‘The first bottle went whoosh just past my ear. And the second one was a larger bottle and she threw it from about this distance and it smashed into the bar, which, this finger who I now call little Richard, was, the tip of the finger was severed and all the bone in here was completely shattered.’

Pointing to the visible scar on his finger, Depp, looking uncharacteristically clean-cut in a navy Tom Ford suit and tie, goes on: ‘I mean, it looked like Vesuvius and then I got infections. ‘I ended up with MRSA twice, so it was very complicated. I was trying to just get the finger back, you know. And then deal with the insanity of having had my finger chopped off by this woman that I was married to.’

DailyMail.com understands that Bloom’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, brought the injury up because Bloom’s law firm had prepared the post-nup agreement that Heard was asked to sign the night before the fight.

Depp has claimed in court filings that the Aquaman actress flew into a rage and attacked him after being asked to sign.

She claims, however, that Depp’s temper flared as he accused her of having had an affair with her former co-star, Billy Bob Thornton. Depp does not dispute one of the more macabre elements of Heard’s horrifying account – that he dipped the gnarled digit in blue paint afterwards and wrote ‘Billy Bob’ and ‘Easy Amber’ on a mirror.

Sources close to the star say he puts it down to being in an extreme state of shock.

Freedman doesn’t bring that up, but he does ask Depp about ‘the story about a bottle and then Amber apparently created some story you punching a wall or something like that?’

‘She says that I did it myself, yeah, By punching a wall,’ Depp scoffs.

‘I tell you, I’d like to see the reactions from scientists, I mean, physicians, who are familiar with this sort of trauma, this sort of thing, because I’d love to see her explain how someone hits a wall and if they put their fist through it, its dry wall or something.’

Depp and Bloom fell out after he accused his longtime lawyer Jake Bloom of improperly collecting more than $30m during their 18-year working relationship. An eight-figure settlement was reached last October, though Bloom’s camp said they paid out only ‘fraction’ of the original demand.

For Depp, the legal battles are far from over, however, as he prepares to square up to his ex-wife to in two separate defamation lawsuits either side of the Atlantic.

The Charlie and Chocolate Factory star has taken on News Group Newspapers in London over a 2018 article in The Sun newspaper that described him as ‘wife beater’, with Heard scheduled to give testimony. Later this year hostilities will switch to Virginia where Depp has filed a $50m suit over a Washington Post op-ed in which Heard lamented her experiences as a domestic violence victim.

The former lovebirds met on the set of The Rum Diary back in 2011, married four years later – but split in May 2016 amid a slew of shuddering domestic violence allegations and tabloid headlines.

They looked to have put their feud behind them after agreeing to a $7m divorce settlement until Heard wrote in December 2018 that she was a domestic violence ‘survivor’.

Her essay did not mention Depp by name but he filed for defamation in March 2019, saying it led to speculation that he was the abuser and caused him to lose the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Heard’s team failed to have the case thrown out after a judge in Fairfax County, Virginia agreed last week that it could indeed be interpreted as a reference to her ex-husband. Depp has always argued that he was the victim of an ‘elaborate hoax’ instigated by his ex-wife, who ‘faked’ her injuries with makeup after a blowout May 2016 fight that finally ended their toxic marriage.

‘Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse; she is the perpetrator,’ his defamation suit alleges. ‘She hit, punched and kicked me. She also repeatedly and frequently threw objects into my body and head, including heavy bottles, soda cans, burning candles, television remote controls and paint thinner cans, which severely injured me.’

Heard responded with a 300-page filing of her own, cataloguing the years of alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of ‘the monster’ and recalling many of the allegations she made during their divorce The case is due to be heard in August.

‘Amber Heard and her media co-conspirators continue to peddle the unsustainable hoax that Johnny Depp cut his own finger off in a series of ever-evolving and more ridiculous scenarios,’ Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman told DailyMail.com

‘The evidence unambiguously shows, however, that the morning after Ms Heard was asked to sign a post-nuptial agreement, she severed Mr Depp’s finger with a thrown bottle.’

A lawyer for Heard countered: ‘Just last month it was revealed in a UK court that Mr Depp admitted to cutting off his own finger and sent multiple text message to his doctor about it.

‘Once again, the evidence is inconsistent with Mr Depp’s self-serving account.’

IN HIS DECEMBER 12, 2018 DEPOSITION IN THE BLOOM SUIT: ‘Basically I had a pretty nasty injury that err, err, that I actually I, I, I had to protect her at the time. And so I said that it was caught in the door in these, these huge accordion doors at this house, that wasn’t the case at all. Um, she, she smashed, uh, she threw a vodka bottle at me and my, my hand was resting on the marble of the bar like that. And the first bottle went whoosh just past my ear. And the second one was a larger bottle and she threw it from about this distance and it smashed into the bar, which, um, this, this finger who I now call little Richard, uh, um, was, was, uh, the, the tip of the finger was severed and the, the, all the, all the bone in here was, uh, completely shattered. I mean, it looked like Vesuvius and then I got infections. I ended up with MRSA twice, so it was very complicated. I was trying to just get the finger back, you know. Mmm. And, and then deal with the insanity of having had my finger chopped off by this woman that I was married to.’

‘I personally don’t recall any of that stuff. When I was down, when I was off, not being able to work, because of the severity of the injury I had to go back to Los Angeles and have surgery. Erm, so most of the time what I was dealing with was just, erm recuperating, or just, you know, I didn’t want to lose the finger because MRSA, the MRSA infection, is really quite evil and I ended up with it twice. I was really just worried about losing a finger or an arm or…’

‘She says that I did it myself by punching a wall … I tell you, ahh, I’d like to see the reactions from scientists, I mean, physicians, who, you know, are familiar, you know, with this sort of trauma, this sort of thing, because I’d love to see her explain how someone hits a wall and if they put their fist through it that means that its dry wall or something, It’s not… ‘