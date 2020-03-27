Johnny Nelson’s secret plan to winning world title – but Eric Cantona hopes were dashed

The cruiserweight wanted to replicate Eric Cantona’s famous goal celebration vs Sunderland when he beat Carl Thompson but things didn’t entirely go to plan

Johnny Nelson wanted to celebrate like Eric Cantona when he finally won the world title.

Instead he dropped to the floor and started crying tears of joy.

It is 21 years today since the night the man from Sheffield who was harshly labelled a coward and a no-hoper reached the top of the world by beating Carl Thompson to win the WBO cruiserweight title.

Nelson, who was in his own words the personification of Brendan Ingle’s Sheffield gym, had overcome the ridicule to rule as a world champion at the third attempt nine years after his first shot.

“There are three poignant points in my life that changed my life and that was one of them,” said Nelson, who is now a regular on our screens as a Sky Sports pundit.

“I had two roads to go down, if I didn’t win then that was me done. I was retired. There was no fourth chance.”

Thompson had just come off two wins in torrid fights against Chris Eubank and the softly-spoken Mancunian was the favourite to retain the WBO strap.

But Nelson needed this win more.

When he drew with Carlos De Leon in 1990 for the WBC title, it was an awful fight in which he froze.

Nelson bore the brunt of the criticism, people would mock him in the streets and he received feathers in the post as a message that he was somehow a coward.

But Dublin-born Ingle stood by him.

They needed a game plan to upset Thompson though and Nelson had to play a part of a villain.

At the final press conference he wound the fighter known as ‘The Cat’ up.

“I knew Carl loved going out dancing, he is a good dancer and still is,” said Nelson.

“There was a club near where he lived called Mr Smith’s.

“I was sat at the press conference for the fight, Carl sat down with his trainer Billy Graham and I sat down with John and Brendan Ingle, I whispered to John ‘Ive was out at this club, what’s this club called? Mr Smith’s?’

“I knew he would sit up and listen. I met this woman, and I said Carl’s partner’s name.

“I knew what would happen. I leant forward to John, and he started laughing.

“Carl listened to the convo, he got up and got on the phone and had a barney on the phone with his missus. I done his head in. My job was to get under his skin.”

It continued as Nelson walked first to the ring at the Derby Storm Arena on this date in 1999.

He stood on the ropes at the neutral corner and roared abuse at Thompson as he made his way into the arena.

Nelson believes he was spooked.

“He had a look of ‘What the f*** is going on here,” said the Sheffield stylist.

But there was a sub-plot to all of this and it was brought by Prince Naseem Hamed.

Ingle’s greatest fighter had recently split with the Sheffield boxing master as well as promoter Frank Warren.

So in doing so had also fallen out with Nelson, who saw Ingle as a father figure who he would never betray.

Hamed had offered to sponsor Thompson for the bout and the Manchester fighter’s team – but not the boxer himself – all wore t-shirts with Naz’s name on them.

“I thought this is going to wind me up to give him more of a beating,” said Nelson.

The Sheffield fighter floored Thompson in the fourth, did an Irish jig as he had promised pre-fight and then secured the win in the fifth.

It was controversial though as Thompson felt referee Paul Thomas stepped in too soon. Many agreed.

“I don’t think they should have stopped it when they did but it would have been stopped eventually,” said Nelson.

At the time he didn’t care.

“After the fight my intention was to be really cool like when Eric Cantona scored that goal against Sunderland and stood with his arms folded,” he said.

“I wanted to be like that, I wanted to stand in the middle of the ring like I’m a bad man.

“But when the referee stopped it, I fell to the floor and started crying, Dominic Ingle came down and jumped on me and said, ‘Get up you p****’.

“I felt a weight lifted off my shoulders when I won. I was so elated, so relieved and so enlightened.”

Thompson was furious and not even Warren could calm him down.

A rematch never happened, and the fall-out led to Thompson and Nelson not speaking to each other for eight years until they made up at a Boxing Writers’ Dinner.

But the moment was special for Nelson who gave a passionate interview afterwards on the ring apron.

He explained how he was a product of Ingle and his gym.

This was a fighter who had 13 amateur fights and won only three, lost his first three as a pro and, in Ingle’s words, was once “afraid of his own shadow” but had become a world champion just after his 32nd birthday.

He would go on to become the longest reigning cruiserweight world champion in history before retiring in 2005.

“In that interview I was saying Brendan Ingle could turn a lump of s*** and turn it into gold,” added Nelson.

“From having 13 amateur fights and only winning three I ended up being world champion.

“He made me from scratch.”

