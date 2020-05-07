Johnson & Johnson settles West Virginia pelvic mesh lawsuit for $3.M

17 SHARES Share Tweet

West Virginia has reached a $3.9million settlement with Johnson & Johnson in a lawsuit over the company’s marketing of a surgical mesh used to treat pelvic conditions in women, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Monday.

Morrisey filed a consumer protection case against the company in September, saying it misrepresented the risks and effectiveness of the medical implant.

The federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stopped sales of the synthetic mesh in April 2019 after years of injury reports as well as tens of thousands of lawsuits from women who said they had bleeding, severe pain and infection from the products, also called transvaginal mesh.

Several major manufacturers, including Johnson & Johnson, had previously stopped making the implants.

For years, women have rallied against the implants, with some saying it has caused women to ‘commit suicide’. Others have given harrowing testimonies about how the surgical mesh has caused them to lose their careers, families and homes.

In an interview with DailyMail.com on Monday, Mesh Victims United President, Dr Nancy Gretzinger, said: ‘Many women who have mesh [implants] lose their family, jobs, houses, husbands.’

The 68-year-old, who lives in Phoenix, Arizona, said she had mild incontinence when she received two mesh implants in December 2009.

Gretzinger said she didn’t do any research before undergoing the procedure, and afterward she found out that in 2008, the FDA had put out a communication saying mesh implants could cause complications and lifelong health issues and require more surgeries.

‘And if I would’ve known that before my surgery I would’ve never have gotten it,’ Gretzinger told the DailyMail.com.

Gretzinger went from having mild incontinence to no urethra and constant urinary tract infections (UTI).

She said the implants ‘ruined my life’ and forced her to retire from her career in education. Gretzinger said she was unable to continue working with preschoolers because she would constantly get sick while teaching the children.

Gretzinger also said she was too sick to be there for her daughter when she ‘needed me the most’.

‘She didn’t have me because I couldn’t be the mother she needed,’ Gretzinger said of daughter who was just 12 years old at the time.

‘She really resented the amount of time and lack of attention that she got because I was always ill.’

Gretzinger, who has written the book Enmeshed – The Truth about Treating Incontinence and Mesh Complications, said her story is similar to those of thousands of women who had mesh implants. She noted that some stories are even worse.

As the president of Mesh Victims United, Gretzinger stressed how important it is for her and her team to educate women who are considering mesh or who are considering having mesh removed about the risk associated with such procedures.

Gretzinger pointed to advocacy work that she’s done, including when she went to Washington, DC, in February 2019 for a prolapsed organ mesh hearing where she gave her own testimony in front of the FDA.

Just months later, the FDA ordered manufacturers of the pelvic organ prolapse mesh to stop selling and distributing their products in the US immediately, saying the companies failed to provide reasonable assurance that the products are safe and effective.

Other women have similar stories. In 2017, Ella Ebaugh was awarded $57million in a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson.

She became the first person in the US to speak out about the severe pain she suffered from the faulty vaginal mesh implant.

Ebaugh said at the time that she underwent three surgeries after getting the implant because the mesh eroded into her urethra.

The Pennsylvania woman was awarded the money from a jury in Philadelphia after they found the company to be negligent and its product defective.

The suit in West Virginia accused Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries of sending out misleading information about the mesh, sometimes using studies written by paid consultants.

‘The improper marketing of medical products can put the health of consumers at risk,’ Morrisey said.

‘This settlement demonstrates our office’s commitment to hold accountable corporations who ignore potential risks and side effects or omit such crucial details from the materials provided to doctors and patients.’

The settlement also resolved allegations against Johnson & Johnson that deceptive marketing practices were used involving metal-on-metal hip replacement systems.

A spokeswoman for New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon said the settlement involves no admission of liability or misconduct.

‘We remain committed to meeting the current and future needs of health care providers and patients,’ said spokeswoman Mindy Tinsley.

In January, a judge in San Diego ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay nearly $344million in penalties over the marketing of the pelvic mesh devices in a lawsuit brought by California.

The company in October also agreed to a $117million settlement involving similar allegations with 41 others states and the District of Columbia.

Gynecologists in the 1990s starting adapting surgical mesh to treat pelvic collapse in women, which can cause the bladder or reproductive organs to move, leading to pain and urinary issues.

The FDA approved the mesh specifically for such usage in 2002. But the FDA received thousands of reports of injuries and issued a series of warnings.

The mesh can sometimes shift out of place, damaging internal organs or the abdomen wall, requiring multiple surgeries to fix.

In 2016, the agency reclassified the mesh as high-risk.

As with most medical devices on the market, the FDA approved pelvic mesh through a regulatory pathway that reviews new products based on their similarities to decades-old devices already on the market, rather than new testing in patients.

Last November, the FDA announced plans to revamp that system so that medical devices would use more up-to-date technology.