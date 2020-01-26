Jon Voight blasts Democrats for their ‘filthy lies’ and says impeaching President Trump is a ‘crime’

Jon Voight, one of President Trump’s most vocal supporters in Hollywood, is still very much on the MAGA train.

The Ray Donovan actor posted a video on his Twitter account on Friday blasting the Democrats for committing the ‘crime’ of impeaching Trump.

Voight said the Democrats who have put Trump on trial in the Senate are a group of ‘radical’ left wingers who are trying to ‘knock down a nation of God’s glory.’

‘Let us stand among the greatest statues that stand on the White House grounds, where truths were spoken long ago by our forefathers,’ the Oscar winner best known for his role as Joe Buck in the 1969 film Midnight Cowboy said.

‘Let us remember what this house stands for, this White House. It stands for trust, and stands for moral obligation.

‘It stands for the safety of the United States of America.’

Voight, who is the father of Angelina Jolie, warned that ‘the president is in much danger from this radical left wing group.’

‘I say “radical” because this group has only filthy lies and distortion of the mighty truths that have been written,’ he said.

Voight continued: ‘The truth, my friends, the truth that holds the greatest scripture, that is the Declaration of Independence.

‘We as a nation have gained this back with President Trump.

‘And what does the left want to do? To knock down a nation of God’s glory.

‘This is a disgrace to mankind and a disgrace to the people of the United States of America.

‘This is a crime – an impeachment to take down a nation’s success for their control of deceit and disgusting lies against our President Trump, who held to his promise for our country (and) his word for our country’s love.’

Voight ended this speech by invoking religious figures, including Jesus and Moses.

‘We call upon our highest prayers and ask Jesus, Moses, and all saints to save the truth that has been taken down by these cruel individuals of the left and ask God to place his hands upon this nation of the United States of America and bless and protect the truth for our President Donald Trump, so he can continue his legacy as one of our greatest presidents,’ the Varsity Blues actor said.

Trump’s defense team began their case for the president’s acquittal on Saturday after Democrats spent three days outlining their arguments for impeachment – rolling out his greatest hits but surprisingly barely mentioning Joe and Hunter Biden by name.

Instead they sought to undercut the Democrats legal arguments and portrayed the president as a victim of political enemies who wanted to undercut his election and denied him due process during the House investigation.

‘The president has done absolutely nothing wrong,’ White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said.

‘They’re here to perpetrate the most massive interference in an election in American history,’ Cipollone noted. ‘And we can’t allow that to happen.’

Trump’s team isn’t showing its hand as to whether the Bidens will make an appearance when the trial resumes on Monday.

This is the second time that Voight has released a video on his social media to comment on the impeachment proceedings.

Last month, after the House of Representatives voted to impeach the president, Voight declared that ‘evil is trying to win.’

In the video, Voight also made religious references and quoted Abraham Lincoln, saying: ‘This not what God would want.’

‘This left wing lacks truth, and are afraid of Trump’s truth to save this country,’ Voight said.

The Midnight Cowboy star urged Americans to ‘stand with God, with President Trump … more now than ever, for the evil is trying to win. This is a battle for truths and the left are afraid of the true truths that President Trump has brought forth.’

He added: ‘If the impeachment proceeds, America will fall, for President Trump has built it back and the extreme left are destroying this nation’s glory. … This is evil intent to destroy a president who has America in his hands.’

Voight ended the video by asking: ‘What do we do? We pray and hope that in God we trust.’

In November, Voight was rewarded for his steadfast support for Trump when the president awarded him the National Medal of Arts in an East Room ceremony at the White House.

The president called him ‘an actor of astonishing range and depth’ and ‘one of America’s greatest living legends in cinema.’

He later invited Voight to travel with him on Marine One and Air Force One for a ‘dignified transfer of remains’ ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

In a brief interview beforehand at the Trump International Hotel near the White House, Voight praised the National Endowment for the Arts and said he was ‘humbled’ by the honor – but then vented about California culture and his fellow artists who thrive in it.

‘They’re programmed, you see,’ he told DailyMail.com.

‘There’s been an attack with propaganda that was inserted over the years, you know. A lot of it in the ’60s.’

‘And people don’t realize that they’ve been undermined. The Democratic Party’s been undermined, overtaken by Marxists, and, you know, and atheists,’ Voight added.

‘They took God out of their platform. Can you imagine that?’ he asked.

Voight was referring to a fracas that erupted on the floor of the 2012 Democratic National Convention after party activists purposely omitted ‘God’ when they drafted the quadrennial platform document.

As media reports threatened to give the DNC a lasting black eye, a vote was called to reinsert the word. When convention chair Antonio Villaraigosa called the roll, he heard an outcry of dissent but declared ‘the ayes have it’ anyway.

A chorus of boos exploded through the sea of Democrats, generating even worse headlines and an estrangement from some people of faith that the party is still working to correct.

President Barack Obama had personally intervened, party officials said at the time, to restore platform language saying Democrats supported giving ‘everyone willing to work hard the chance to make the most of their God-given potential.’

Instead, the 2012 language had declared that ‘each one of us should be able to go as far as our talent and drive take us.’