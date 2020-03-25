Jose Mourinho explains why Champions League exit is a ‘good’ thing for Tottenham

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has claimed that Spurs’ Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig may be a good thing for the future of the club, as it allows the team to rebuild under Daniel Levy in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham were already a goal down in the tie, after losing 1-0 in north London three weeks ago. But Spurs conceded two early goals at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday, meaning qualification was an uphill struggle. Emil Forsberg scored a third for the German team with five minutes left on the clock, meaning Tottenham’s hopes of emulating last year’s heroics were dead. After the match, Mourinho said that it’s disappointing to be knocked out of the Champions League, but ultimately, it may not be a bad thing.

“Yes, we all believed,” Mourinho told BT Sport. “But we know that in this moment, it’s very difficult. They are a very strong side. “It’s hard for us to score at the moment. Our first couple of mistakes they score and then it’s very difficult. “It’s hard for me to cope with players who cannot express their potential, not those who are at their limit. I am with the boys. “I think probably it’s good [to go out]. Sometimes difficult moments are moments that can prepare the future in a better way.

“Of course there is nobody to blame when it looks like in every match we have a traumatic injury and every traumatic injury ends with months out. “Just before the first game against Leipzig, we lost Son [Heung-Min] two days before. We come to the second game, we lost [Steven] Bergwijn before. “If I can be critical of some of my players, I keep this for us. They tried to give what they can give. “We made mistakes, mistakes that we have analysed in previous matches. I never blame players with some difficulties.”

Tottenham have had a difficult season, after a number of injuries to key players. Harry Kane was ruled out for a long period of time after tweaking his hamstring on New Year’s Day, in a match against Southampton. Last month, Son was ruled out for the remainder of the season after fracturing his arm against Aston Villa. And days before the second leg against RB Leipzig, Bergwijn was also ruled out through a sprained ankle.