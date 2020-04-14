Jose Mourinho identifies Tottenham transfer target that could lead to Hugo Lloris exit

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has identified a summer transfer target that could spell the end for Hugo Lloris at the north London club.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is keen on signing Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the summer transfer window in a move that could mark the end of Hugo Lloris’ time at the club.

Mourinho is looking to strengthen his squad in several areas this summer and even the long-term future of club captain Lloris isn’t secure. Tottenham have been heavily linked with several goalkeepers ahead of the summer window and according to French publication Le10 Sport, Mourinho has identified a replacement for the 33-year-old. The report claims that Mourinho is interested in Lille keeper Mike Maignan. However, Maignan’s arrival would only come if Lloris is sold as Mourinho wouldn’t be looking to have both goalkeepers competing for the number one jersey.

Maignan, left Paris Saint-Germain in 2015 to join Lille and while the club rejected approaches for the 24-year-old last summer they are now willing to listen to bids of more than £17.5million (€20m). The young keeper is having a good season with Lille in Ligue 1 and has managed to keep 12 clean sheets in 28 appearances for the club this campaign. Mourinho is said to be particularly impressed with the youngster’s physical qualities and power.

In comparison, Lloris’ season with Spurs has been a difficult one after he was ruled out for a large part of the campaign as a result of a dislocated elbow. After requiring surgery the veteran keeper has since returned to the starting line up but has had his performances questioned. In his 18 appearances this season, the World Cup winner has only managed to keep two clean sheets. Since his return in between the sticks, there have been questions asked about his performances against Burnley in the Premier League and Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League. Lloris failed to keep hold of Jay Rodriguez’s effort against the Clarets, which allowed Chris Wood to score after just 13 minutes.