Josh Warrington eyeing big US fights in New York and Las Vegas after Can Xu bout

The Leeds-born fighter wants to emulate heroes Ricky Hatton and Prince Naseem Hamed and become a boxing legend

Josh Warrington is busy plotting a paint job on his decking for now.

But the Leeds hero can’t wait until he gets back to flooring opponents as he builds a path towards becoming a British boxing legend.

The IBF featherweight champion was all set for a unification clash with China’s WBA title holder Can Xu at Headingley this May until coronavirus ‘popped that balloon’.

But the DIY-loving Warrington is still hoping he gets the big fights to become a legend like Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe, Lennox Lewis and Prince Naseem Hamed.

Warrington, 29, is unbeaten in 30 fights and has made three defences of the IBF belt he took from Lee Selby in 2018.

Now the Yorkshire puncher plans to unify the featherweight division and make it big in America to join the list of the best from these shores.

“It’s stuff that you grow up dreaming of,” said Leeds’ first ever world champion.

“But I never thought anything like this would happen to myself.

“I was always a confident lad, but not someone who thought I could be a world champion.

“All of a sudden we are here, world champion, three defences behind me, a huge fan base and it’s growing.

“Huge fights in America and joining that list is not out of the picture any more. It could be a reality.

“There’s talks of going to the States and fighting at Madison Square Garden and Las Vegas, it’s the stuff you dream of.

“I grew up watching Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe, Lennox Lewis and Naz (Prince Naseem Hamed) go over there and make their mark to become legends.

“I used to think ”wow’ and you never think that will happen.

“Now I’m making memories for people and it’s creating a legacy in my name.”

Warrington’s dreams are on hold like the rest of the sporting world but the agreement with Xu remains in place.

For now he is staying busy at home with his wife Natasha and their twin daughters.

“I’ve been going out for a run, I’ve got my own gym so I have the keys to go there but I can’t have my coaches in with me,” added Warrington.

“It’s frustrating but you have to just keep working, as boxers we need a date to know when to peak so for now it’s just about keeping in shape.

“I think my wife is liking it that I’m around a lot more to help with the kids.

“But I’m looking out at the decking now and thinking ‘That could do with a bit of painting’. The garden patio could do with a bit of power wash, too.”

“We had the Xu fight ready to go but it all just popped like a balloon when the pandemic got worse. Hopefully we will be ready to go once it’s safe to do so.”