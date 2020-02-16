Judge drops some charges against Theranos’s Elizabeth Holmes – but she WILL face wire fraud

A federal judge late on Tuesday dismissed some charges against Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes and the company’s former president Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani, but wire fraud charges still stand.

According to the 2018 indictment, Holmes and Balwani encouraged doctors and patients to use the company’s blood testing services even though they knew Theranos was not capable of consistently producing accurate and reliable results for certain blood tests.

They were accused of misleading patients about the abilities of her company’s blood tests and they pleaded not guilty to nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Holmes, a Stanford University dropout, started Theranos at age 19 and questions were first raised about the accuracy and reliability of the company’s signature finger prick blood-testing device in a series of articles in the Wall Street Journal in 2015.

In a San Jose, California court Monday her lawyer had asked the judge to drop 11 counts against them, claiming that the government’s charges were ‘broad’ and that there’s no proof people who got inaccurate test results were harmed.

They said the finger prick blood-testing device carried out over 100 tests and only eight have been identified as defunct.

‘The indictment is full of ambiguity and fudging language, the government is inserting these phrases so they can shift their theory as they go along in the trial,’ Holmes’ attorney, Amy Saharia, told U.S. District Judge Edward Davila Monday.

‘What are the alleged misstatements we should prepare for?’

A prosecutor said there was evidence that Theranos got $700million through misleading investors. The defense asked prosecutors to present investors who would testify as victims of fraud.

‘The defense has been litigating this case for 20 months now. If they truly didn’t understand the nature of the allegations they would have raised this issue earlier,’ Assistant U.S. Attorney John Bostick replied.

‘The most important evidence will be statements made by Holmes and Balwani themselves.’

Bostick also noted that Theranos bragged about U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

‘Evidence will show patients went to Theranos to get results that were accurate. And when doctors sent patients to Theranos this was not for fun, this was not something you do on a Saturday afternoon,’ Bostick said.

‘Theranos partnered with Walgreens. Walgreens is not an entertainment location; it’s a place people go for medical care. They were aware they were misleading people by offering those tests.’

Holmes was seen returning to court later on Monday.

Elizabeth Holmes, former CEO of Theranos, arrives at Federal Court in San Jose with attorneys. Judge hearing motion to dismiss patient-related charges in connection with her business fraud case. pic.twitter.com/92YbB7KpPe

Tuesday, a California court ruled that since the tests were paid by their medical insurance companies the patients were not deprived of any money or property in taking Theranos blood testing services.

It also said there was no evidence to show that they directed doctors to make misrepresentations to their patients.

However, the federal court refused to dismiss the charge of wire fraud and the trial begins in six months.