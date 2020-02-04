Judge says man, 64, who spent 2 years behind bars for drug dealing should have his conviction wiped

A Texas judge has agreed that a man should be fully exonerated from his drug dealing conviction nine years ago, as the cop who testified against him now faces murder charges for lying in another case.

Otis Mallet, 64, served two years of an eight-year sentence in 2009 after Houston Police Officer Gerald Goines claimed Mallet and his brother sold him crack for $200 while he was undercover in 2008.

But on Monday Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg admitted she now believes Mallet is ‘actually innocent’ and that the officer falsified expense reports to claim he used police funds to buy drugs in an undercover sting.

Judge Romona Franklin agreed with the accusations and has recommended his exoneration to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which would make the final ruling on whether to declare Mallet innocent.

‘What a miscarriage of justice we have all witnessed with your case, Mr. Mallet,’ Franklin said.

The case was reopened after last month the former Houston police officer was charged in connection with a 2019 drug raid that left two people dead.

Attorneys for Mallet allege Goines, 55, lied in testimony that prosecutors described as ‘the cornerstone’ of the case.

In a petition before state District Judge Franklin, Mallet’s attorneys allege Goines’ expense reports, which were not made available to the defense at trial, show he lied about using police funds to buy drugs from Mallet.

The expense reports also show Goines said he paid an informant for information leading to Mallet’s arrest, something which he didn’t reveal at trial or tell prosecutors about, according to the petition.

In an affidavit, Jamie Burro, the prosecutor in Mallet’s case, said had she known about the information in Goines’ expense reports, she would have asked that the case be dismissed.

The accusations by Mallet are similar to ones made against Goines related to the January 2019 drug raid in which Dennis Tuttle, 59, and Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were killed.

Prosecutors allege Goines lied to obtain the warrant to search the couple’s home by claiming that a confidential informant had bought heroin there.

Goines, who was shot in a gunfight during the raid, later acknowledged there was no informant and that he had bought the drugs himself, they allege.

Since the raid, prosecutors have been reviewing about 14,000 cases handled by the Houston Police Department’s narcotics division, including at least more than 2,000 tied to Goines and another ex-officer, Steven Bryant.

Defendants in previous cases will now be granted the presumption that Goines lied.

On the January charges, Goines is facing two counts of felony murder in state court for the deaths of the couple and is also facing seven counts in federal court over allegedly providing false information in the raid.

Bryant is also facing state and federal charges in the deadly raid. Both men were relieved of duty after the shooting and later retired.

Four witnesses had disagreed with the version of events provided by the cop in 2008.

Mallet was freed six years early on parole and has long maintained his innocence.

‘Otis has been fighting this case since 2008. It’s fair to say that I think he’s pretty tired of being put through all this kind of stuff. But hopefully we’ll be done with this soon enough,’ Jonathan Landers, one of Mallet´s attorneys, said following a court hearing in January.

Landers had requested that Goines testify during the hearing. Goines, 55, appeared in court but soon was dismissed after his attorney, Nicole DeBorde, told a judge her client would be asserting his Fifth Amendment right not to testify.

‘We will not be having him testify on any matters while there is an investigation pending by the Harris County District Attorney´s Office,’ DeBorde previously said.

‘These lawyers can make any claims that they want, no matter how outrageous they want them to be. He still can´t answer any questions about those claims.’

At the time Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said her office agrees with Mallet’s attorneys that Goines lied during Mallet´s trial and failed to provide evidence in the case.

‘What we´re really concerned about is that an innocent person spent time behind bars,’ Ogg said. ‘It’s our job to get the right guy and to make sure the evidence we have is authentic and truthful.’

But Ogg had said she wasn’t yet prepared to declare Mallet innocent.

In the January court hearing, prosecutor Josh Reiss asked Franklin for more time to investigate and the judge gave prosecutors until Monday to finish their investigation.

On Monday Ogg said: ‘Now we know Mr. Goines was lying and using the district attorney’s office as a tool to convict people wrongfully more than a decade ago.

‘This case also raises questions about how buy-money was being issued by the Houston Police Department’s narcotics division, and how drug payouts were being supervised and audited.’

Ogg continued: ‘Mr. Mallet’s case is significant because it appears that Mr. Goines was operating outside of the law for more than a decade. There’s no telling how many cases like this may be out there.’

She added: ‘I told him that I believed his suffering will help a lot of other people,’ said Ogg after the court proceedings. ‘I wanted him to know that his wrongful conviction will have meaning.’

Goines’ attorney Deborde claimed Ogg had orchestrated a ‘media stunt’.

Deborde told The Houston Chronicle on Monday: ‘The DA’s office is using this as way to bolster their position in the other case.’

On Monday, Mallet’s attorney said: ‘We are thankful that the District Attorney, Kim Ogg, joined us in our effort to have Otis Mallet declared actually innocent.

‘We are also thankful that Judge Ramona Franklin found that Mr. Mallet is innocent of the crimes alleged at his trial and has recommended to the Court of Criminal Appeals that Mr. Mallet be granted full relief from his convictions.

‘We are now one step closer to reversing the injustice inflicted upon Mr. Mallet and his family.’