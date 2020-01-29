Jupiter-like planet is so hot that it tears apart hydrogen molecules in its atmosphere 

NASA’s Spitzer space telescope has spotted a Jupiter-like planet 670 light-years from Earth that is so hot it tears apart hydrogen molecules in its atmosphere.

The gas giant is the hottest and most inhospitable planets discovered so far, with a daytime temperature of 7,800 degrees Fahrenheit – hotter than some stars.

Researchers at the University of Chicago used data from the Spitzer telescope to examine the planet, called KELT-9b, and find out just how inhospitable it is.

The planet orbits its host star every one and a half days and is tidally locked, so one side faces the star at all times, creating extreme differences in temperature.

It is so hot on the star-facing side that molecules of hydrogen gas are being ripped apart and are unable to reform until they flow to the cooler night side.

The night side is still hot but it is cool enough to allow the hydrogen gas molecules to reform – until they flow back to the day side where they are ripped apart again.

‘This kind of planet is so extreme in temperature, it is a bit separate from a lot of other exoplanets,’ said Megan Mansfield, lead author.

‘There are some other hot Jupiters and ultra-hot Jupiters that are not quite as hot but still warm enough that this effect should be taking place.’

The ability to study the atmosphere of these distant worlds is becoming more advanced and scientists are now able to peer inside the hottest and brightest of them.

KELT-9b is named after the Kilodegree Extremely Little Telescope (KELT) system first used to detect the planet in 2017.

The Chicago team then used data from the Spitzer space telescope to examine the planet in more detail and parse temperature profiles of the gas giant.

NASA’s Spitzer telescope uses infrared light to measure subtle variations in heat over many hours of repeated observations.

Spitzer observations captured the changes in the atmosphere of the planet as it orbited its star every day and a half.

Gases and heat pass from one side of the giant planet to the other in a process that should generate extreme winds – but doesn’t seem to, according to the team.

‘If you don’t account for hydrogen dissociation, you get really fast winds of [37 miles or] 60 kilometers per second,’ Mansfield said. ‘That’s probably not likely.’

This led to the theory that molecules are being torn apart and reassembled as they cross the day-night divide – a process called dissociation and recombination.

While the differences between the day and night sides are enough for the molecules to rip apart and then reform, they are not as extreme as researchers expected.

They discovered the day side temperature of the planet is an intense 7,800 degrees Fahrenheit and the night side surface reaches a lower but still high 4,141 Fahrenheit.

There is also a giant ‘hot spot’ on the day side which is supposed to be directly under the star – but this has shifted from where the team expected to find it.

Scientists don’t know why it has moved but hope to discover more through further observations and improving technology.

KELT-9b is about three times more massive than Jupiter but is only half as dense.

Researchers say this is possibly due to extreme radiation from the host star causing it to ‘puff up’ like a balloon, say researchers.

It is also 30 times closer to its parent star than the Earth is to the Sun.

It’s host star is a blue A-type star called KELT-9 with surface temperatures of 17,540 degrees Fahrenheit – almost twice as hot as the Sun.

This extreme temperature could be causing the atmosphere of the planet to evaporate and researchers believe KELT-9b may be leaving a tail of material behind it as it orbits the star – similar to a comet.

Barnard’s Star, a red dwarf just six light years away from the Earth, has a surface temperature of 3,134 degrees Fahrenheit – half that of the planet KELT-9b.

The scalding exoplanet experiences such high temperatures that iron and titanium vapour are found in the atmosphere – something typically only observed in stars.

In fact it has been described as straddling the point between planet and star due in part to its extremely hot surface temperature.

It is extremely difficult to study these ultra-hot exoplanets in great detail as there are a select few within an observable distance to Earth.

Venus, the hottest planet in the solar system, is a mere 864°F – not comparable to the ferocious heat of the KELT-9 orbiting giant.

The research has been published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.