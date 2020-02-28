Jurassic World 3 title is REVEALED by director Colin Trevorrow to be ‘Dominion’

The writer and director of Jurassic World 3 has finally revealed the title of the 2021 dinosaur sequel.

Colin Trevorrow took to Instagram to inform fans that the sixth Jurassic Park film will be called Jurassic World: Dominion.

Colin uploaded a snap of a production assistant clutching a clapper board on set in Canada, with the movie’s title emblazoned across it, as day one of filming commenced.

He simply captioned this: ‘Day One #JurassicWorld’

The movie serves as the second sequel to Jurassic World, and is the sixth film overall in the series.

It will be released in June 2021 and follow on from the events of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

This might come as a shock to some fans, after Trevorrow suggested the subtitle of the film could be ‘A New Era’ or ‘Edge Of Chaos’.

Last month, a fan appeared to have guessed the movie’s title during a casual discussion on Twitter. Trevorrow responded to a thread which saw movie buffs speculating what the film will be officially called, with one fan’s guess apparently proving to be right.

The filmmaker was tagged in the debate and replied: ‘Wow, somebody in this thread actually got it. Respect.’

But ‘Dominion’ was not on the list – with the 26 guesses ranging from the more fathomable ‘Survival’ and ‘Chaos Effect’ to the less-realistic ‘Rex In The City’ and ‘You Asked for It Humans’.

Colin is the man responsible for resurrecting the Jurassic Park franchise – and teased that he had decided what Jurassic World 3 would be called last month.

One fan asked him directly: ‘By any chance, do you already have a potential title in mind — or is that something that evolves over time?’

To which he answered: ‘I’ve got it.’

He clarified at the time what the title won’t be. Many had speculated the film to be called Jurassic World: Extinction, as most of the dinosaurs from the film’s Isla Nublar were killed in a volcano eruption during Fallen Kingdom, with the ones that managed to escape thought to be targeted in the next part of the story.

But Trevorrow was sure to set this straight.

A fan posted: ‘I hope to GOD it isn’t Jurassic World Extinction. Its such a obvious and cliche title [sic].’

To which Trevorrow clarified: ‘It isn’t.’

While most details are sparse regarding the next chapter in the iconic franchise – which began in 1993 with Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, based on the novel of the same name by author Michael Crichton – other details have leaked over the last few weeks.

Canada’s British Columbia will serve as a location – with principal photography already taking place at Cathedral Grove on Vancouver Island. Malta, including the capital Valletta, will also play host, as will Pinewood Studios, in England’s Buckinghamshire, as well as O’ahu, Hawaii.

The latter suggests an island-setting will be involved, despite the destruction of Isla Nublar in Fallen Kingdom. The plot is expected to focus on the dinosaurs escaping on mainland USA. Could they be rounded up and returned back to the tropics in the film?

Casting for Jurassic World 3 has set fans of the franchise buzzing, after it was confirmed original stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will star alongside Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt.

Goldblum will be back as Dr. Ian Malcolm for the fourth time and said in a recent interview on Virgin Radio that he ‘can’t wait’ to get started on the movie with original Jurassic Park stars Neill and Dern.

He said: ‘We’re gonna do another one of those [Jurassic Park films] around these parts come this summer. Colin Trevorrow as the great director is going to be writing and directing it. And I can’t wait.’

Trevorrow, 43, admitted recently that he always wanted to include the original cast in the new trilogy, but there needed to be a logical reason to get them back.

Speaking in Empire Magazine’s 2020 preview issue, he said: ‘We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again.

‘The next film allows the legacy characters to be part of the story in an organic way. I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is.’

Colin went on to admit that the filmmakers have also been considering how the characters have changed since their last appearances.

He said: ‘You start asking the most basic questions: who are those people now? What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history?’