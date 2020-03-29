Jurgen Klopp ‘cried’ after seeing coronavirus NHS staff singing Liverpool chant ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

Jurgen Klopp was shown a viral video of NHS staff battling coronavirus singing famous Liverpool chant ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and had an a very emotional reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was left in tears after seeing a viral video of NHS staff singing famous club chant “You’ll Never Walk Alone” while battling coronavirus.

The Reds are in quarantine as social distancing measures are increased to stop the spread of COVID-19.

It has seen players keep themselves busy with exercises at home, such as Andy Robertson’s free kick practice.

Klopp has been regularly sending messages to fans, asking them to follow government advice and stay indoors to help the NHS.

Staff have been facing an uphill battle with COVID-19 – but footage emerged earlier this week of nurses singing the club’s famous chant to keep spirits high through an intensive care door.

And the Reds boss has revealed his emotional reaction to the viral clip.

Speaking on the club’s official YouTube channel, Klopp said: “One of the players sent me the video.

“I started crying immediately.

“It’s unbelievable because it shows these people not only work but they have such a good spirit.

“They are used to helping other people and we need to get used to it. They help seriously sick people.

“I couldn’t admire them more.”

Klopp also suggested the best way for fans to help medical staff fight coronavirus.

Speaking on the club’s official Instagram page, the boss said: “We’ve said it now often enough and I think everybody knows it.

“Football is not the most important thing in the world, 100 per cent.

“In this moment it’s clear what it is.

“But the only way to get football back as soon as possible, if that’s what people want, is the more disciplined we are now, the earlier we will get, piece by piece by piece, our life back.

“That’s how it is, there is not other solution.

“At the moment nobody has another solution.”