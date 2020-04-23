Jurgen Klopp details how he is managing Liverpool’s title chasers during COVID-19 lockdown

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was on the brink of making Premier League history with the Reds before the coronavirus pandemic, but the German is still hard at work

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed how he is keeping a close eye on his players during the coronavirus pandemic, insisting he “knows everything” about his squad.

With just two wins needed, the Reds were on the cusp of winning their first Premier League title in record breaking style.

However, the Covid-19 outbreak saw all football cancelled for the time being, putting their celebrations on ice for the foreseeable future.

The majority of clubs have handed personalised training plans to all their players, while Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho was even spotted giving Tanguy Ndombele a one-on-one training session in a north London park.

All in all though, players and coaches are presumably spending much less time in conversation than they would be if they were training as normal.

But Liverpool gaffer Klopp insists his squad are still in regular contact with him, whether it’s personal or in a group setting on WhatsApp or Zoom.

Dave Jones asked him on Sky Sports’ The Football Show: “In terms of the players, how much contact are you able to have with them over this kind of format (video chat)?”

“A lot,” Klopp replied. “So on WhatsApp, much more than before I would say when we didn’t really need WhatsApp when you see each other every day.

“But we have a lot of a contact. Individual contact, with the group contact, we have a lot of sessions already together on the same app like we are using here now on Zoom, so that works really well.

“Of course, it’s one thing to speak to somebody and it’s another thing to see somebody really, physically. But the contact is there, we know everything about each other and that’s like it’s going to be [moving forward].”

Liverpool are 25 points ahead of Manchester City as things stand, having dropped points just twice all season with nine games still to go.