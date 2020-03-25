Jurgen Klopp happy to let Liverpool’s Adrian leave after Champions League horror show

Adrian had a nightmare in the Champions League as Liverpool were knocked out by Atletico Madrid after losing 4-2 on aggregate, including a 3-2 defeat at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp will not actively look to sell Adrian this transfer window but he will not stand in his way should an offer come in.

The 33-year-old took a tremendous amount of stick after his horror performance in the Champions League.

Liverpool looked primed to go through to the next round after going 2-0 up against Atletico Madrid in extra time through Roberto Firmino.

However, an error from Adrian allowed Marcos Llorente to grab one back to put the visitors through on away goals.

The midfielder grabbed another one soon after, which meant that Liverpool would have had to score twice.

The task proved too much for the Merseyside outfit, with Alvaro Morata grabbing the winner on the night in stoppage time.

For Adrian, it has thrown his future into doubt.

And according to the Evening Standard, Klopp will not stop the keeper from leaving if he chooses to.

The former West Ham star has been deputising for first-choice Alisson, who picked up a hip injury against Bournemouth.

Adrian was vilified by sections of the Liverpool fans and ex-player Steve Nicol was particularly scathing with his criticism.

“Do you know what? If anybody ever questions why you spend £65 million on a goalkeeper, you just saw it,” Nicol told ESPN FC.

“Liverpool were 2-0 up in the tie in extra-time. They’re through, if they don’t lose a goal, they’re through.

“So yes, they could have finished it off earlier, but the fact is they lost the game because of the goalie.

“They’re through at 2-0, we keep going back to the same thing, they’re through at 2-0.

“Without the goalkeeper giving the first goal away, Liverpool go through.

“Atletico Madrid, other than the first minute of the game, never looked like scoring, never got near the goal, absolutely nowhere near it, complete and utter dominance, complete and utter total control [but] because one guy then gets involved and makes a mess of it, that’s why they’re out.

“You cannot look at it any other way. We can complain about missed chances – the fact is they were through with a clean sheet and the goalkeeper for the second time in three years has blown it for them.”