Jurgen Klopp intends to meet transfer target Timo Werner prior to Liverpool move

RB Leipzig ace Timo Werner has been frequently linked with a transfer to the Premier League with runaway leaders Liverpool the favourites for the striker’s signature this summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly wishes to fulfill Timo Werner before any possible transfer however his strategies are being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

RB Leipzig demonstrator Werner has been regularly connected with a relocation away from the Bundesliga club with a transfer to the Premier League feasible.

Liverpool are believed to be thinking about the 24-year-old, that has actually netted 21 times in the German league this period.

And Bild claim that Klopp is keen to meet Werner to try as well as convince the ahead that Anfield is the suitable area to move to.

However it is reported that Klopp can not currently go in advance with his plan because of coronavirus with the UK in lockdown.

Werner is believed to have a launch clause of around ₤ 30m, nonetheless that is thought to rise in June.

Werner spoke up regarding a feasible relocate to Liverpool following his side’s Champions League sway Tottenham in February.

The German claimed: “I know that Liverpool is the most effective group at the moment in the world and also when you are related to that group it makes me extremely proud.

“It’s a satisfaction but I understand that Liverpool play a great deal of excellent gamers and I have to enhance myself as well as I require to find out a lot more points to reach that level as well as to play there.”

Werner might battle to nail down a normal spot if he relocated to Anfield with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and also Roberto Firmino radiating up top for the Reds.

Skies Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas thinks Salah could be the one that makes means, stating: “As a lot as Liverpool are chatting about Timo Werner coming from RB Leipzig and potential other buys, it may be Salah that gets moved on.

“I would certainly beware regarding Mane, as I believe even Lionel Messi selected him as one of his Ballon d’Or selections.

“Salah has actually been terrific and also Liverpool followers like him, yet both they may wish to keep are Mane and also Firmino.

“They have extra options concerning them, not far better players always. Salah is that kind as he gets the goals.”