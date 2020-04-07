Jurgen Klopp opinion on Boubakary Soumare amid Liverpool ‘transfer negotiations’

Liverpool could use the ongoing break to determine who they should pursue when the transfer window reopens, and Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare could be at the top of their wish list

Jurgen Klopp’s high opinion of Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare suggests a summer move to Liverpool could be on the cards.

The 21-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 under Christophe Galtier since his debut back in 2017, making 69 appearances and helping his side into a second-placed finish in the table last season.

Galtier admitted earlier this year that there was tension surrounding the future of the highly-rated youngster, with reports linking the player to both Manchester United and Chelsea in January.

He said: “There is a situation at the club that I do not comment on. In seasons, there can be tension between a player and his club. We’ll settle this internally and find a solution.”

Spanish outlet SPORT have now reported that Klopp is a ‘big fan’ of Soumare, and that the club started negotiations back in the summer over a potential move to Anfield.

They add that the box-to-box midfielder chose to remain with Lille for at least another season, and that now Real Madrid have joined the race for the France youth-international.

Soumare joined his current side from the academy of PSG, and he could look to be on the move again having played a reduced role this calendar year.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic could lower the asking price as clubs have to relocate their funds, as Liverpool did earlier this weekend to great controversy.

The Premier League leaders chose to place more than half of their non-playing staff on furlough in a bid to see the government cover 80 per cent of their wages, which left Jamie Carragher fuming.

The club statement read: “While our priority from the outset has been to focus primarily on the health and wellbeing of our players, staff, supporters and local community, the club has also committed to playing as full a role as possible in the Premier League’s ongoing response to the crisis.

“Liverpool FC has placed some staff who are impacted by the Premier League suspension on furlough.

“The club has confirmed those staff will be paid 100 per cent of their salaries to ensure no member of staff is financially disadvantaged.

“Last month the club also confirmed that it would pay its matchday and non-matchday staff while the Premier League is suspended.

“Even prior to the decision on staff furloughing, there was a collective commitment at senior levels of the club – on and off the pitch – with everyone working towards a solution that secures jobs for employees of the club during this unprecedented crisis.”

With Carragher responding: “Jurgen Klopp showed compassion for all at the start of this pandemic, senior players heavily involved in Premier League players taking wage cuts.

“Then all that respect & goodwill is lost, poor this @LFC.”