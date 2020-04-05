Jurgen Klopp ‘should lose out on’ Premier League Manager of the Year award

The Premier League Manager of the Year award is still to be decided, and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is heavy favourite to claim the accolade – but is he the most worthy candidate?

Jurgen Klopp shouldn’t be awarded the Premier League Manager of the Year award this season, as Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder deserves it more.

That’s the surprising opinion of former Premier League journeyman Danny Higginbotham.

Klopp has led Liverpool to just inches from their first top flight title since 1990 in what should be record-breaking style.

Meanwhile, in just his first season in the top tier, Wilder has made Sheffield United genuine contenders for the Champions League, with the Blades sitting above the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham.

So despite the Reds total dominance this term, Higginbotham wants to see Wilder commended more highly for turning his pretty average into European challengers.

“I think Chris Wilder should be Premier League manager of the year,” Higginbotham told ESPN FC.

“[Liverpool] would have won the Premier League last season if Manchester City weren’t so great.

“What I do, I always look at comparisons to the previous season.

“If you look at comparisons to the previous season, you see just how well a manager has done.

“Yes, Jurgen Klopp has gone one step beyond in terms of winning the Premier League and winning it at a canter.

“But this is a Sheffield United team that has got promoted from the Championship, so many people said they were going to go straight down, he’s not changed their style of play, still have a possibility of breaking into the top five, top four on a very small budget as well.

“Look at the performances he’s had against some unbelievable teams.

“This is a Liverpool team that has got some of the most expensive defenders in the world, one of the most expensive goalkeepers in the world, they’re incredible.

“So I compare it to last season and what Sheffield United did last season and yes they got promoted automatically from the Championship but to finish where they’re looking like they will finish, I don’t care whether Jurgen Klopp wins the Premier League by how many points it is.

“You have to give it to Chris Wilder just because of what he’s done. Sheffield United have been incredible.”