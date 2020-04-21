Jurgen Klopp’s greatest-ever XI named with only one of Liverpool’s stellar front three making cut

Jurgen Klopp’s man management and motivational skills are among the best in the game – but what would an XI made up of the best players he has managed over the course of his career look like?

A UEFA Champions League winner, Bundesliga champion and multiple European finalist, Jürgen Klopp is one of the most decorated modern coaches.

His managerial career has spanned 19 years, after taking the top job with 1. FSV Mainz 05 in 2001, working his way up to the Bundesliga and being headhunted by German giants Borussia Dortmund in 2008.

Klopp’s crowning achievement must be the Champions League triumph of 2019 with Liverpool – the victors of the premier prize in European football.

The 52-year-old was just two wins away from adding the Premier League to his growing haul of silverware before coronavirus brought a halt to football across the globe.

As fans eagerly wait for football’s return, Daily Star Sport have picked an XI made up of some of Klopp’s most influential and important signings from his managerial career thus far.

Liverpool had struggled to find a reliable goalkeeper for many years, even preceding Klopp’s tenure.

Going as far back as Sandor Westerveld, Jerzy Dudek and Pepe Reina, Liverpool had top ‘keepers but consistency always remained an issue.

Under Klopp, Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius held the No. 1 spot for periods but neither were as successful or reliable as the current incumbent.

Alisson has steadied the ship and been an outstanding presence between the posts for Liverpool since joining from AS Roma in 2018.

The various goalkeeping mishaps of the past are no more with the Brazilian’s safe pair of hands.

Signed initially on loan from Hannover 96 in 2002, Jürgen Klopp set in motion the beginning of a European coaching revolution with his acquisition of Marco Rose.

The full-back spent eight years at Mainz, six under the leadership of Klopp, before embarking on a managerial career of his own.

Rose currently manages Bundesliga high-fliers Borussia Mönchengladbach.

However, it was Rose’s ability on the pitch that also makes him one of Klopp’s finest signings; an imposing full-back, he was part of the Bundesliga’s meanest defence as Mainz were promoted to the top flight in 2004.

Largely unappreciated as a young player at FC Bayern München, Mats Hummels switched Bavaria for the Rühr in 2009 for a sum of €4m.

Not only would it prove to be one of Klopp’s shrewdest buys, Hummels would also prove to be one of his best.

Over a seven-year period at Dortmund, Hummels established himself as a title-winning, world-leading centre-back.

Between 2009 and 2016, Hummels won back-to-back Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal and the World Cup with Germany.

It was widely considered that Liverpool had overspent on Virgil van Dijk upon prising him away from Southampton in 2018.

£75m seemed like an enormous fee for a player who had not proven himself in European football on the club or international stage, but his influence over the past couple of seasons with Liverpool has been enormous.

Van Dijk has remedied the issues Liverpool had at centre-back in previous campaigns, particularly the 2013-14 season where Liverpool’s title charge faltered and waned due to some questionable defending at times.

Much like Alisson, Van Dijk’s was a signing that steadied Liverpool’s course towards becoming a superclub once again.

One of Borussia Dortmund’s unsung heroes of the past decade, Piszczek was a mainstay at right-back in the early 2010s under Klopp.

The Pole was present for much of Dortmund’s success and near-misses under the German and has proved to be an excellent buy from Hertha BSC.

A two-time Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal winner and Champions League runner-up, he is one of the more decorated Polish players in Europe’s top five leagues.

Certainly not the cheapest of Klopp’s buys but one of his most influential, £40m Fabinho has assisted Liverpool in becoming a global powerhouse once again.

Versatile, efficient and across the board an excellent midfielder, Fabinho has cemented a role as one of Liverpool’s midfield cogs.

His defensive approach has allowed his central midfield team-mates to be freer, and a great deal more creative further up the pitch, which Liverpool partly owe their goalscoring dominance to in recent seasons.

Signed on the back of a Newcastle relegation firesale in 2016, Wijnaldum cost Liverpool £25m and arrived as a goalscoring No. 10.

Under Klopp, he has been moulded into a workman-like midfield metronome, anchoring Liverpool’s midfield three alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabinho as well as linking defence to attack.

Wijnaldum’s versatility and uncomplaining approach has made him a valuable team-player and one of Klopp’s most important signings, contributing hugely to Liverpool’s recent success.

Another signed at Dortmund for less than €5m, Gündogan has been celebrated as one of the game’s best by both Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp.

The German international’s influence in Dortmund’s 2011-12 Bundesliga title-winning campaign was immense.

His distribution from deep positions and ability to switch the focus of an attack in an instant was a particular highlight.

Gündogan subsequently went on to become one of Klopp’s most trusted lieutenants until the latter departed for Liverpool in 2015.

Unfancied by José Mourinho at Chelsea and banished to Serie A where many former Premier League flops go to see out their playing days, Mo Salah’s buy was a shrewd one.

Klopp saw an excellent player at the Stadio Olimpico in Egyptian Salah; one who he could put to task as one of the league’s hardest-working widemen and potent finishers.

Salah’s debut campaign for Liverpool where he netted 32 times in 36 appearances was an outstanding year and a masterstroke of Klopp’s to acquire him for €40m.

Considering the impact he has had, that fee now seems like loose change.

The one player synonymous with Borussia Dortmund in the modern era is Marco Reus.

After a succession of great seasons with Borussia Mönchengladbach, Klopp spent big to lure him to Dortmund in 2012.

Reus would hit double figures in the Bundesliga in his first two campaigns with the club before injuries struck and Klopp left for Liverpool.

Reus remains a Dortmund player and has enjoyed plenty of individual awards during his eight years at the club.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski was famously on the cusp of signing for Blackburn Rovers until the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in Iceland erupted in 2010.

As a result, Jürgen Klopp and Borussia Dortmund picked up the young marksman in what was one of the club’s most important signings in their entire history.

Lewandowski usurped the misfiring Mohamed Zidan and Nelson Haedo Valdez and alongside Lucas Barrios, ushered in a new era at the Signal Iduna Park.

Lewandowski would be instrumental over his four seasons at Dortmund, scoring more than 20 goals in three of those four Bundesliga campaigns.

In particular, Lewandowski was instrumental in their magnificent yet fateful run to the 2013 UEFA Champions League final.