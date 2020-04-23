JustGiving pressured to waive fees for Captain Tom Moore’s £20m NHS fundraiser

Captain Moore has achieved the highest total ever raised by an individual on JustGiving with nearly 1m donations by last night

Just Giving faced pressure last night to waive its fees for Captain Tom Moore’s £20million NHS fundraiser.

Critics have said the fundraising site should not profit from the coronavirus crisis amid claims it could bank up to £2m.

Captain Moore has achieved the highest total ever raised by an individual on JustGiving with nearly 1m donations by last night.

The World War Two veteran is walking laps of his garden ahead of his 100th birthday on April 30.

JustGiving automatically adds a “contribution” of £1 from donations under £10 to the running of the business.

And 10% is added to anything over £10.

You have to untick a box to make your donation without paying the charge.

It also takes 1.9% plus 20p as a “processing fee” for each donation.

JustGiving has pledged to donate £100,000 to the cause but the captain’s MP, Tory Nadine Dorries, said: “I’m sure they don’t want to be profiting on the back of a 99-year-old man who is walking day after day for this cause.”

Labour’s Neil Coyle said: “They should not be profiteering from a national emergency. The public want that money to go to the NHS.”

Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Captain Moore could appear in the Queen’s Honours List after more than half a million people called for him to be knighted on a petition.

And Prince William said in a video yesterday: “He’s a one-man fundraising machine.”

Last night JustGiving said anyone could opt out of the fee.

A spokesman added: “97 percent of all funds raised by Captain Tom will go directly to NHS Charities Together. The whole country has been inspired by Captain Tom’s campaign.”