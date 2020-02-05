Justin Bieber appears to forget his shoes as he walks the street in his socks

Justin Bieber appeared to forget his shoes as he stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, shortly after revealing the unorthodox measures he takes to beat anxiety and cleanse his body after years of drug abuse.

Dressed in a baggy hooded top emblazoned with an image of cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants, the singer looked relaxed as he made his way across the sidewalk in his socks.

Bieber, 25, added to his look with a pair of loose-fitting blue jogging bottoms as he made a rare appearance without model wife Hailey.

The Canadian star’s outing comes after he revealed in his Seasons docuseries that he uses a hyperbaric chamber and endures IV infusions to rid his body of toxins following years of drug abuse.

Justin explained that he’s been ‘struggling with a lot of anxiety’ as he climbed into his own personal chamber during the 14-minute clip.

‘I’ve abused my body in the past and now I’m just in the recovery process trying to make sure I’m taking care of my body and taking care of the vessel that God’s given me,’ he said.

His unique treatment plan also includes anti-depressants which help him ‘get outta bed in the morning.’

Justin sat inside of a plastic, deflated contraption as he explained how the hyperbaric chamber worked.

‘It fills up with oxygen,’ he said. ‘I really have been struggling with a lot of anxiety. You get more oxygen to your brain so it decreases your stress levels. It’s pretty cool.

‘Mental health is so important to get on top of If you have ADHD if you have … something and you don’t want to take medicine, I strongly believe in it.’

Bieber heavily relies on the hyperbaric chamber, a treatment which encourages healing through pure oxygen in various air pressure levels.

In addition, the Love Yourself singer receives NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) infusions through an IV drip to give him energy, a process generally used to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

‘Basically, what it does is it’s going to flush out some of the toxins,’ he said.

Bieber revealed that he first tried marijuana when he was just 13 after rocketing to fame as a child when he was discovered on YouTube.

After becoming dependent on weed, Justin began to drink lean — a narcotic substance often called purple drank or sizzurp — as well as taking pills, doing Molly, and trying mushrooms.

Speaking about his addictions in an episode of his YouTube Premium documentary, he said: ‘It was just an escape for me. I was young. My experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure.’