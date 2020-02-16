Justin Bieber helps raise $12.5K for Kobe Bryant’s Mamba foundation after purchasing $1200 art

In the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death Justin Bieber bought some tribute art for $1200.

And the pop star’s contribution has now helped artists Emily Bright and Tamara Marti from Idiot Box, raise $12,480 for Kobe’s Mamba On Three fund.

After creating a one-of-a-kind piece for the 25-year-old, the artists went on to create mini versions for fans costing $200 each – with 24% of profits going to the foundation.

While Justin’s piece was one of only five, the ladies created 260 mini versions of his Mamba bear during their limited two day sale.

And within the 48 hours, the pair received 260 orders.

Their large sign up allowed them to pocket $52,000 – donating 24 per cent, $12,480.

Justin purchased his full size bear in late January for $1200.

The Idiot Box owners even shared a shot of the Yummy singer’s new piece already up on his wall at home next to some hanging snowboards.

The cartoon artwork sees a bubbly looking bear wearing Kobe’s original number eight jersey while playing ball for the Lakers.

Kobe’s Mamba jersey was underneath and the look was completed with a pair of Nike shoes.

The Idiot Box Art ladies are also the ones behind much of the art in his home.

They also created pieces for rapper Chief Keef for $40,000.

Justin took to his social media after hearing about the death of Kobe in late January.

‘It can’t be. You always encouraged me mamba. Gave me me some of the best quotes that we smile about to this day! Love you man!’

Wife Hailey Bieber also shared a message on her feed.

‘I don’t even know what to say other than I am devastated to the core.’

Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, 13, along with seven others, were killed in a helicopter crash last month in Los Angeles.

Kobe and Gianna’s public memorial will take place on February 24, at 10 am at the Staples Center.