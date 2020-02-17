Justin Bieber shares the moment he exchanged vows with Hailey Bieber in wedding footage

Justin Bieber has shared never-before-seen footage of his star-studded nuptials with wife Hailey as part of the latest episode of his documentary series, Seasons.

The intimate episode, entitled ‘The Wedding: Officially Mr. & Mrs. Bieber’, sees Justin stumbling over his vows and asking the officiant ‘what does that mean?’, before being declared husband and wife.

The wedding was attended by a slew of stars, including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, her daughter Stormi, Jaden Smith, and Usher, who sang to the newlyweds as they cut their exquisite wedding cake.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot September 30, 2019 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina, and the video included an array of special moments leading up to their big day.

The video began with the couple sailing arriving to their rehearsal dinner on boat, where they both screamed with joy inside the craft.

‘We’re married!’ Justin shouted, his arms raised into the air. ‘I’m married!’ he continued, before clarifying, ‘Almost. Tomorrow!’

Once the boat docked, Justin helped his bride-to-be out of the ship, where they were greeted by Justin’s younger brother, Jaxon Bieber, and a banjo player.

During dinner, Justin was definitely feeling the love, embracing his guests and lavishing everyone with compliments.

‘I just wanna say we love you!’ his manager, Scooter Braun, said.

The party moved onto a bus, where everyone on board shouted at the couple to share a smooch.

‘Kiss her, kiss her, kiss her!’ bus goers shouted, as the newlyweds acquised.

On the day of the wedding, last-minute preparations were underway as the couple prepared to say ‘I do.’

‘Dad, your son is getting married,’ he told his father, Jeremy Bieber. ‘How does that make you feel?’

‘Old,’ Jeremy said. ‘I am proud of you,’ he eventually said.

The pair shared a father-son moment, pulling each other in for an emotional embrace.

Justin then revealed how he proposed to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas, surprising her with the ring as she walked down the stairs.

The pop star said he was shaking as he professed his love to her.

‘She just walked down the stairs,’ Justin said. ‘And I was there with the ring. And I was shaking. “I loved you for so long, and I can’t see myself being with anybody else. I love you so much, and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?” And she was just like,’ Justin placed his hands over his mouth.

Meanwhile, at the bridal suite, Hailey was getting her veil placed over her head as a makeup artist dashed on the finishing touches to her look.

The bride may have been overjoyed in that moment, but she remembered a time when things weren’t always so rosy.

Once, Hailey cried profusely after her sister’s wedding because she was so lonely.

‘I was at my sister’s wedding in 2017 and I remember the wedding was over and I was in my hotel room and I was with my parents, and I just remember I was crying and I couldn’t stop crying because I was really lonely for a really long time. Even though I was around people all of the time, I would remember it so many times just going home and crying myself to sleep because I just felt I was going through this journey of, I get to see all these cool places, I travel and I get to experience all these cool things, but I come home at the end of the night and it’s just me,’ she reflected after the wedding.

Now that is all a thing of the past for Hailey, who was squealing with joy as she showed off her wedding dress to loved ones.

The wedding was held at a beautiful white chapel, which was adorned inside with garland hanging along the window and flowers draping over the altar.

Guests cheered and clapped as Justin walked down the aisle.

Hailey walked down the aisle on the arm of her father Stephen Baldwin, who appeared to be carrying a bible.

The couple gazed lovingly into each other’s eyes as they stood at the altar.

The tone of the wedding took a much more serious turn as the couple exchanged vows, that is until Justin had some trouble with some of the phrasing.

‘In token and pledge of our constant faith, ‘ the officiator instructed him to repeat.

‘In token and pledge in our…’ Justin began, before asking, ‘In token?’

‘In token and pledge of our constant faith,’ the officiator repeated.

‘In token and pledge?’ Justin was obviously perplexed.

‘Yes,’ the officiator replied.

‘In token… and pledge…’ Justin said slowly, as guests began to giggle. ‘What does that mean?’ he asked, and suddenly the room broke out into laughter.

Even Hailey couldn’t help but laugh either.

‘Everything happened the exact way it was supposed to, I really believe that!’ Hailey reflected afterwards. ‘Even all the mishaps that might have happened, stumbling over our words, and whatever it was, I think that it was so meant to be.’

Once the couple finished their vows, they were declared husband and wife, and shared a tender kiss in front of their cheering guests.

The couple danced the night away to a live band during their romantic reception.

Moss hung from the ceiling, and the room was a glow with gold and violet lights.

‘I just know where we were, and I know where we are, and I feel I can see where we’re going,’ Hailey reflected. ‘Him and I trust God so much with every aspect of our life, we’ve trusted him through the really hard stuff and we trust him in the really good stuff.’

Justin then grabbed the microphone as he took the stage, telling the crowd, ‘Everybody I just want to say thank you so much for coming tonight, you guys mean so much to me, every single person in here.’

Among the guests was Kendall, who gushed, ‘This makes me so happy, you have no idea.’

Now in a different wedding dress, Hailey tossed her bouquet to the screaming crowd of female guests.

‘That’s What Love Is,’ Justin remarked of the song. ‘That one’s about not everything needs to be physical. I love her without even needing to touch her.’

The night got progressively more and more wild, as guests danced rambunctiously and Justin sprayed champagne into the air.

‘Everybody just danced their faces off,’ Hailey reminisced.

‘The wedding was fire!’ Justin said. ‘For me, just being with all the people that I love, and celebrating and just being silly… my favorite part.’

Usher beat boxed as the couple cut their gorgeous, multi-tier wedding cake, before feeding each other.

Then, Hailey was brought up onto stage, where Justin sang to her One Less Lonely Girl.

‘I was like, giddy,’ Hailey reflected. ‘As if it were really happening on stage, and it was just so silly and cute!’