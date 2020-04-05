Juventus’ player-swap plan to lure Gabriel Jesus from Man City in summer transfer

Juventus are planning to offer forward Douglas Costa in a player swap deal which would see them lure Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus to Serie A, with the Brazilian’s future at the Etihad in doubt

Juventus are plotting a player-swap to lure Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus from Pep Guardiola’s grasp.

The Brazilian emerged as a target for the Serie A giants as they look for more attacking options this summer.

Despite hitting 18 goals and nine assists this season, the 23-year-old has struggled to get a regular starting place in Guardiola’s line-up.

And Italian outlet CalcioMercato reports that Juventus could use Douglas Costa to lure the forward to the Allianz Stadium.

The winger has also struggled for appearances this season, playing just 18 games in all competitions.

It comes after just three seasons in Italy, moving from Bayern Munich permanently after a loan deal.

While Jesus have been constantly battling to replace City’s all-time top-scorer Sergio Aguero in the starting line-up at City.

But his agent Giovanni Branchini has refused to rule out a move away from the Etihad for the 23-year-old.

Another City forward who could be on the move is Leroy Sane.

The German has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich since the summer transfer window.

And the 24-year-old has not even had a chance to fight for his place this season, with a cruciate ligament rupture ending his season last August.

But his failure to join David Beckham’s player agency could cost the forward a move to the Bundesliga.

Guardiola is chasing a transfer at the other end of the pitch as they pursue Real Madrid’sRaphael Varane.

While Juventus have been hitting headlines most recently over defender Matthijs de Ligt, with rumours emerging of a stunning move from Manchester United.

The Dutchman chose the Old Lady over the Red Devils last summer in a £67.5m move.

And former United star Cristiano Ronaldo played a big part in his move to Juventus when the pair met in the Nations Cup final.