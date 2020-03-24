Juventus to offer Gianluigi Buffon new contract to take him past 43rd birthday

Gianluigi Buffon has served as a backup goalkeeper since returning to Juventus last summer, but the veteran is set to sign a new deal that will take him past his 43rd birthday

Gianluigi Buffon has reached an agreement with Juventus to extend his contract by another year – which will take him past his 43rd birthday.

The veteran goalkeeper returned to Juve last summer after enjoying a brief stint at Paris St-Germain, where he made 25 appearances in the 2018/19 campaign before heading back to Turin.

Since rejoining the Italian champions, Buffon has had to serve as backup to No.1 shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny – who has recorded eight clean sheets in Serie A this term.

But according to Goal, Buffon is one of three experienced Juve stars on the verge of signing a new contract at the club.

The former Italy captain has reached an agreement to remain in Turin next season, meaning he will still be playing for Juve when he turns 43 on 28 January 2021.

Buffon has racked up an astonishing 676 appearances for the Old Lady, winning nine Serie A titles.

The Champions League has evaded him, nevertheless, with three runners-up medals to show for his efforts in the competition.

As well as Buffon, it is believed Giorgio Chiellini and Blaise Matuidi will also extend their contracts at the club.

Chellini, 35, has spent 15 years at Juve since joining from Serie A rivals Fiorentina.

Yet the centre-back has only made three appearances this season, having tore his anterior cruciate ligament back in August.

Matuidi remains a key member of the side under Maurizio Sarri, featuring 31 times in all competitions in the 2019/20 campaign.

The 32-year-old is one of three Juve stars to have tested positive for coronavirus, which has affected over 350,000 people worldwide.

All domestic leagues in Europe have been put on hold amid the outbreak, with Champions League and Europa League football also suspended until further notice.

UEFA have been forced to move this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament until 2021 as a result of the virus.

Daniele Rugani and Paulo Dybala also tested positive, meaning the Juve squad have been in lockdown over the past fortnight.

But thankfully all three players are said to be recovering well after remaining in self-isolation.