Kandi Burruss speaks out about Valentine’s Day triple shooting at her restaurant in the Atlanta area

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is speaking out about the Valentine’s Day shooting at her restaurant in East Point, Georgia that injured three people.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Saturday, Buruss sent her thoughts and prayers to the individuals affected by the horrific act of violence.

‘My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different,’ she began in the caption along with the quote, ‘God’s got you.’

Investigators say a gunman entered the restaurant on Friday around 8 p.m. and targeted a man inside, according to WSB-TV. He was shot along with two other innocent bystanders; all three are expected to survive.

Police are still on the hunt for the shooter.

In her statement, Burruss said she and her husband Todd Tucker are cooperating with law enforcement to help bring those involved to justice.

‘We appreciate all of the love and prayers that have come our way and we encourage anyone with any information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible.’

The reality star went on to share some heartfelt feelings about the establishment that she and her husband co-founded in 2018 following the success of their Castleberry Market location two years earlier.

‘As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area.’

She added: ‘We hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values.’

Police Captain Allyn Glover told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: ‘We are actively looking for a suspect but do not have any further information at this time.’

Witness Brynae Kinsey told CBS46: We were waiting for our spot at the Juicy Crab, and we were waiting outside actually at that bench right there. We heard two gunshots and I seen somebody run out that door, and I ran.’

Another witness described the scene, as guests ran into the kitchen in the back of the restaurant after the shots were fired.

‘I just heard her scream ‘ahhh,’ and then I heard two pops. Pop, pop. I just wondered what was going through his head for him to pop off like that.’

Burruss has long referred to her mother Joyce Jones, Aunt Nora Wilcox and Aunt Bertha Jones as the inspiration for the Old Lady Gang name on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.