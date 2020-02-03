Kansas City Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi will pay for ALL of the adoptions at a local animal shelter

Just hours after winning the Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi announced that he will sponsor the adoptions of every dog currently at KC Pet Project shelters in Kansas City, Missouri.

Nnadi, 23, celebrated his big win on Sunday night by doing good, revealing on social media that he will pay the adoption fees for every single dog that the KC Pet Project currently has available for adoption at each of its locations.

‘What an incredibly generous gesture and we want to thank Derrick for his support all season long,’ the KC Pet Project said on Twitter.

‘We’re so honored to partner with @DerrickNnadi who is sponsoring the adoption fees of all of our adoptables dogs at our locations!’ the organization wrote.

For his part, Nnadi, who is originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just views it as another victory.

‘The perfect way to cap off this great season,’ he tweeted.

‘Kansas City is on cloud nine this morning with last night’s win and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Derrick Nnadi on this wonderful initiative,’ Tori Fugate, the chief communications officer at Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, told ABC News.

Nnadi’s partnership with the organization isn’t new: He has been working with them all season, sponsoring one adoption for every game his team wins.

Ahead of Sunday night’s game, he decided that a win would merit a bigger donation, and decided to pay for all of the adoptions for KC Pet Project dogs.

‘Thanks to his incredible support, more than 100 available dogs in our care will have their adoption fees sponsored starting today,’ Fugate said.

The shelter is clearly a fan of the local team, and has even shared photos of its dogs in Kansas City Chiefs jerseys.

And other fans are applauding the player for his generous contribution.

‘I don’t follow football, but I’ll be damned if I’m not a fan of yours now!! THANK YOU for being a REAL MAN!!!!’ tweeted one woman in response.

‘What you do off the field is as important as what you do on it. You, Sir, are an amazing human being and fantastic player! Thank you!’ wrote another.

‘You are amazing!! What a big heart. Wishing y’all many more years of success,’ said a third.