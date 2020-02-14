Kansas man in Super Bowl parade high-speed pursuit ‘was too high to remember’ he was in a car chase

A Kansas man who led cops on a high-speed pursuit along the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade route said he had no idea he was in a car chase because he was too high to remember, according to authorities.

Addae Doyle, 42, allegedly told officers that the last thing he remembered was getting high and that he didn’t know he was in a police chase.

‘His statement to us was: ‘I remember getting high and I don’t remember another thing’,’ Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) Chief Richard Smith said in a press conference Thursday.

‘He has no idea of the car chase even taking place.’

A police chase broke out when the car Doyle was driving plowed through security barriers Wednesday morning and sped along the parade route as terrified fans looked on.

The police pursuit ended when an officer carried out a PIT maneuver to stop the rogue vehicle and Doyle and his passenger were arrested at gunpoint.

Doyle’s speech was slurred and he appeared to be swaying when he was arrested, a detective wrote in the probable cause statement.

He was taken to hospital for evaluation where he first admitted using PCP and methamphetamine but then changed his story saying he didn’t remember what drugs he had taken, the statement said.

The suspect tested positive for amphetamines and cocaine, and methamphetamine was found in the car.

Doyle has been charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and DWI.

Prosecutors said Thursday that they requested that Doyle’s bond be set at $75,000.

The police chase broke out on the parade route at 8:12 am Wednesday, just hours before the victory parade welcomed home Super Bowl winners the Kansas City Chiefs.

The event unfolded when the vehicle crashed through a 6-foot fence barricade onto the parade route near a VIP parking lot, dragging the fence with it for several feet, Smith said on Thursday.

Officers on the ground and the police helicopter alerted all other officers who went in pursuit of the rogue car.

Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies and KCPD deployed Stop Sticks, which the vehicle struck.

The Sticks flattened two tires but the car then proceeded south down the route for several blocks and turned at Pershing.

Doyle reached estimated speeds of around 60mph while running on flat tires, police said.

Officers pushed people out of the vehicle’s path as it headed straight for the crowds gathered for the parade.

An officer in a cruiser then performed a PIT maneuver to bring the car to a stop at Pershing near Union Station and Crown Center, KCPD said.

The event was caught on video and posted on social media by some of the thousands of fans gathered for the parade.

No one was hurt in the incident and Doyle and his passenger were arrested at gunpoint.

Smith said that the second individual, who has not been named, ‘was detained and then let go’.

He also spoke of his concerns that the car could have plowed into the crowds.

‘We were terrified that the car would veer off and … hit pedestrians on the street,’ he said.

Smith told how ‘snipers’ and armed officers had been poised to take out the suspect but that this could have posed more of a risk to the public.

‘I was on the route and she said ‘hey you want me to hit it. I said no. I was worried how the car would deflect and the direction it would go in… It would have been a violent crash at that speed.’

He praised the ‘decision-making’ of his officers and said that everyone, including Doyle, was lucky it ‘ended when it did and how it did’.

Another officer said that they ‘didn’t know what his thought process was’ or if it was ‘a terrorist attack’.

The championship parade ran along a two-mile route through the city.

The event was held after the Kansas City Chiefs made a late comeback during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 20 and take home their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.