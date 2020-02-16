Kansas soldier who ‘wanted to blow up CNN and kill Beto O’Rourke’ pleads guilty to bomb plot charges

An Army infantry soldier described as a Satanist who hoped to overthrow the U.S. government has cut a plea deal with federal prosecutors after he was arrested over a bomb plot.

Jarrett William Smith, a 24-year-old private first class stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of distributing information related to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction.

He was taken into custody last September after discussing plans to use explosives with an undercover FBI agent.

During those conversations, Smith reportedly suggested that the agent target a news organization, said to be CNN, with a car bomb.

He is also alleged to have said that he would like to target Beto O’Rourke for ‘fire, destruction and death’.

On Monday, Smith signed a formal plea agreement and then entered his pleas verbally during a half-hour court hearing before U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree.

Smith had also faced a third felony charge of threatening to burn down the house of a far-left-leaning ‘antifa’ member in Michigan, but that charge is to be dismissed under the plea agreement.

The two other charges dealt with Smith’s actions while stationed at Fort Riley starting in July 2019.

Smith initially pleaded not guilty to all three charges in September but notified Crabtree last month that he would change his plea.

The two charges to which he pleaded guilty carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Crabtree set his sentencing for May 18.

In his plea agreement, Smith admitted that he had ‘disseminated guidance to others’ through social media about how to build improvised explosive devices and that he spoke to others about his desire to travel to Ukraine to fight with ‘a violent, far-right paramilitary group.’

Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Mattivi said during a court hearing in September that Smith planned to overthrow the government, with attacking a news organization as a first step.

An FBI affidavit said Smith suggested to the undercover agent targeting an unidentified major news organization with a car bomb, and CNN reported that it was the target, citing two sources familiar with the investigation.

The affidavit said the FBI undercover agent asked Smith if there was anyone in Texas to target for ‘fire, destruction and death,’ and that Smith mentioned ‘Beto,’ an apparent reference to former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who was running at the time for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The affidavit said that Smith told another FBI agent before his arrest that his goal was to create ‘chaos.’

Mattivi said in September that Smith told the agent he distributed explosives information ‘for the glory of his Satanist religion,’ though he provided few other details, other than saying that Smith liked ‘black metal’ music designed to attract people to Satan.

An FBI affidavit in September alleged that Smith discussed a plan to kill ‘antifa’ activists and described how to build a bomb that could be triggered by calling a cellphone.

According to a statement put out by the Department of Justice, Smith also spoke to others on social media about wanting to travel to Ukraine to fight with a violent, far-right military group.

The affidavit identified the Ukrainian paramilitary group as Azov Battalion and said Smith was mentored by someone who had fought with a similar group there, Right Sector.

Smith joined the Army in June 2017. He served as an infantry soldier and was trained in combat and tactical operations at Fort Bliss, Texas.

He was transferred to Fort Riley, Kansas last July.