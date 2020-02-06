Kansas woman on trial in beheading of ex-boyfriend’s…

A Kansas woman is on trial for the decapitation of her ex-boyfriend’s mother whose body was discovered in the suspect’s garage and her head was dumped in the kitchen sink.

Rachael Hilyard, 38, of Wichita, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 2017 killing of 63-year-old Micki Davis.

Prosecutors say Hilyard demanded that Davis collect her son’s belongings from her home. Davis and her nine-year-old grandson went to Hilyard’s home, and that’s when Hilyard attacked the woman, using a pair of steak knives to cut off her head.

Authorities say the suspect’s son ran away and called the police using his grandmother’s cellphone, telling a 911 operator that his mother was beating up Davis. He was not present when his grandmother was beheaded.

As the trial got underway Tuesday, defense attorney Quentin Pittman didn’t dispute that his client killed Davis and said he anticipated the jury would find her guilty of the ‘appropriate charge.’

He didn’t say what that that charge might be, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Prosecutors said they would introduce evidence at trial such as a taped law enforcement interview with the grandson, and photos of the crime scene.

Officer Brad Crouch, with the Wichita Police Department, testified that he saw a human head in the kitchen sink and followed Hilyard’s dog to the garage, where the rest of Davis’ was laying on the floor in a pool of blood, reported the station KAKE.

Jurors were shown a neighbor’s surveillance video and police body camera footage of armed officers breaking down Hilyard’s door and entering the house.

Crouch told the court from the stand when he and his colleagues found the suspect hiding in the bathroom, she was covered in blood.

‘She had blood on her hands and her arms, wrists, clothing, and she was wearing some lace-up boots that had blood on the boots and there was strands of long hair stuck in the lacings [sic]of her boots,’ the officer recounted.

The prosecution also played for the jury a recording of Hilyard’s son’s 911 call. The nine-year-old boy gave police directions to his mother’s home, then led responding officers to the door.

Davis’ family attended the trial and called the child a hero for calling for help, reported KWCH.

In a jail house interview not long after her April 9, 2017, arrest, Hilyard told The Eagle she feels ‘horrible’ but argued that God was responsible for Davis´ death.

She said a pastor had performed an exorcism to eradicate ‘evil spirits’ at her house in the days before the killing.

Her story was later corroborated in part by the cleric who had performed the spiritual cleansing ritual.

Speaking to the paper, Pastor Terry Fox, of Summit Church in Wichita, confirmed that he and his assistants had spent a few days evaluating Hilyard’s home for possible demonic activity but found no physical evidence of an evil presence, such as an upside down cross, or other ‘dark objects.’

Fox, who has been performing exorcisms for three decades, also said Hilyard showed no signs of violence towards herself or others.

‘She was not aggressive to hurt anyone or herself. Had she been I would’ve reported it,’ Fox said. ‘If I thought she was a danger to herself or someone I would’ve reported that.’

Fox recalled that the woman wanted him to carry out a ‘full-blown’ exorcism, but he only prayed over her house.

Hilyard mentioned that she had been in a car accident in 2003 that left her with a traumatic brain injury, but she was quick to point out that it had nothing to do with ‘it.’

In the days leading up to the murder, Hilyard made a series of bizarre posts on Facebook referencing serial murder and beheadings.

‘Well this is how it feels to be insane. & i must say that i don’t like it,’ she wrote one week before Davis was killed.

‘They can try to cut my head off,’ she wrote in verse on Wednesday evening, ‘But what im sure/They don’t know/Is that i knew more than you.’

‘Well my Psychopathic Serial Killers for beginners in training class is over for the day….”whew” now for homework time or what kids?’ another post after midnight reads.

‘Please don’t let them cut my head off,’ yet another post an hour later reads.

Hilyard has received mental health treatment at the state psychiatric hospital since her arrest and was declared competent for trial in August.

Her trial is expected to last through the week. She remains in custody at the Sedgwick County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $550,000.