Kate and Prince William ‘extremely concerned’ about ‘horrendous’ revelation

KATE, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William were confronted with a “horrendous” reality that left them feeling “extremely concerned” over safety, according to ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship.

Before the UK was plunged into lockdown, Kate and Prince William reportedly visited an NHS centre in south London to show their support for frontline workers. However, when confronted with the horrendous reality of the coronavirus crisis, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were left feeling extremely concerned. On the Royal Rota podcast, ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson spoke about how the royal couple plan to stay engaged with their royal duties while observing isolation rules.

Ms Robinson told listeners: “On April 1, William and Kate spoke to staff at two hospitals, including the Queen’s Hospital in Burton which is where sadly the first confirmed hospital frontline worker died from coronavirus. “They’re very much involved and trying to kind of play their part and still carry out some kind of role even if that has to be on the telephone.” Mr Ship pointed to the latest UK statistics: “We’ve now had four NHS frontline workers who have sadly died from coronavirus. “Nothing like Italy, where it’s something horrendous like 60 or more.”

He added: “But that’s something that I’m sure William and Kate will be extremely concerned about.” Ms Robinson agreed: “When we were on that 111 visit in Croydon, the Duke of Cambridge was speaking to the Chief Executive there about how in the weeks to come they would be playing the role virtually. “They may be carrying out engagements virtually from now on. “We can see that they are trying to stay engaged and in touch even if it has to be on the phone now.”

Due to the nationwide lockdown, the Duke and Duchess and their family have now moved to their residence in Norfolk. Although the NHS 111 visit itself was praised, Kate’s outfit also caught the eye of onlookers. Royal commentator Angela Mollard revealed to the ROYALS podcast why the royal’s fashion choice was so important and the message it was sending out.