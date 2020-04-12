Kate and Prince William stepping up work to support NHS workers on coronavirus frontline

KATE and Prince William are “urgently intensifying” their work to support NHS workers on the coronavirus frontline, according to a royal source.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly concerned about the lack of support for frontline staff. They instructed aides from their Royal Foundation to hold meetings with charities representing NHS workers last week.

A royal source told The Sun: “There is a huge amount of work currently going on behind the scenes to support emergency workers which William and Kate are throwing their weight behind. “Through their Royal Foundation, the Duke and Duchess had always planned to roll out additional support this year to 999 workers. “But the current crisis has led to William and Kate telling their team to urgently intensify this work. “Ideas being discussed include awarding grants to charities to enable them to roll out extra services.

“But William wants to go further. He is keen to try and connect the many different groups working in the field and pull them together under one umbrella through his Foundation. “The Foundation has held urgent meetings with different organisations and William and Kate are asking to see a plan in place within weeks.” It comes after the Cambridges telephoned two hospitals last week.

William and Kate chatted to staff from University Hospital Monklands in Scotland and Queen’s Hospital Burton in the Midlands. And they launched a Public Health England initiative to boost the nation’s mental health amid the pandemic, which included £5 million in funding to leading mental health charities. In March, the couple visited an NHS 111 call centre in Croydon, south London.

Afterwards, William said: “The last few weeks, and more recent days, have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. “But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good. “Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. They need our support as much as we need theirs.

“That is why Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most. “It was also brilliant to see the great online tools for those with mild symptoms or worries. “All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable.