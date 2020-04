Kate and Prince William wish Boris Johnson a speedy recovery as PM remains in ICU

KATE, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William sent a heartfelt message to Boris Johnson wishing him a speedy recovery after the Prime Minister was moved into the intensive care unit (ICU) at St Thomas’s hospital yesterday evening.

Kate and Prince William’s official Twitter account published a poignant message dedicated to Mr Johnson and all those fighting against coronavirus. The tweet was penned by the Duke of Cambridge, who signed off the message with a ‘W’.

He wrote: “Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus. “We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time. W” This comes after Mr Johnson was transferred into ICU yesterday evening, following his hospitalisation at St Thomas’s hospital in London.

As many as 11 days after he tested positive for coronavirus, the Prime Minister was admitted to hospital for showing “persistent symptoms” of COVID-19. Yesterday evening, Downing Street revealed Mr Johnson was moved into ICU. This morning, the Prime Minister’s spokesman updated the country, announcing Mr Johnson doesn’t have pneumonia and is not on a ventilator.

In a statement on Tuesday he said: “The Prime Minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. “He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other assistance. “He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.” Kate and Prince William’s message was welcomed by Twitter users.

One praised the Duke of Cambridge opening up on a meeting between members of his family and the royal. The user wrote: “Helicopter pilot, soldier & leader. Served the Nation and will continue to do so. “Wife and kids have met him and talked to him at length. (Kid’s got hugs & he actually meant it) “He actually cares… Good bloke this W bloke”.

Another Twitter user wrote: “Such a kind and personal message. Thank you #PrinceWilliam. “I’m sure this will boost his endurance and do all he can together with our amazing @NHSuk personnel to get him well again. “You’re such a kind man, husband, father & grandson. you’ll be a great King. Stay safe sir.” The tweet crafted by Prince William was published a few minutes after Buckingham Palace revealed the Queen had spoken to Mr Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds.