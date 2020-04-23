Kate and William break royal habit to keep family details private with nifty video trick

KATE, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William appear to have distanced themselves from the royal habit of being filmed in personal offices to maintain a semblance of privacy, royal expert Chris Ship noted.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have continued undertaking royal engagements via video link to abide by Government advice in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Royal commentator Chris Ship noted most recordings of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appear to have been filmed in the same notation. Mr Ship suggested Kate, William and their media team made sure to select a spot allowing them not to “give away much” about their home.

Speaking on this week’s ITV The Royal Rota, Mr Ship said: “What we haven’t had but we will get it, is how William has been doing all these video conference calls. “He’s done this one to open the hospital, he’s done the school one, there were some messages last week as well. “They’ve done it from the same place, you see a bit of a door, a bit of a green wall and nothing else. “You know they and their communication team are checking out what can everyone see behind them. They’ve done it in a very bland location.”

Producer Lizzie Robinson suggested the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, like many others now being forced to work mostly via video link, have been trying to avoid putting their private home on display while conducting official engagements. Ms Robinson said: “They don’t want to give too much away but I think that’s the same for lots of us. “I’d set up my computer somewhere else earlier and I thought, ‘actually, I think I’ll move’. “You probably don’t want people to see too much into your home.”

The decision appears to depart from the stance other senior royals have adopted when conducting engagements on video. Prince Charles last week inaugurated the emergency Nightingale Hospital at the ExCeL Centre in East London from Scotland, where he remains to recuperate after contracting Covid-19 last month. The Prince of Wales was filmed sitting down in a room at his private Balmoral residence, Birkhall, surrounded by personal items providing some insight on the royal. Several pictures of his sons, William and Harry, could be seen decorating a piano in the background as well as a silhouette photo of someone resembling the Duchess of Cornwall.