Kate and William close to breaking point as lockdown puts pressure on Cambridge family

KATE, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William admitted the “stamina” their children have has left them nearing the end of their tether when it comes to keeping them entertained.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have opened up about their life with their three children during the lockdown in a new interview released on Friday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are parents to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, nearly 2, and have been faced with the task of homeschooling and entertaining them as schools remain shut during the coronavirus pandemic. Prince William appeared to signal the couple are now running short of ideas as he admitted they are considering joining millions of other Britons in taking daily exercise classes online.

Speaking to the BBC, the Duke of Cambridge said: “Homeschooling is fun. “We haven’t quite done the Joe Wicks workout that everyone else seems to be doing. But we’re not that far off from that, probably. “It might happen at some point.” Kate admitted all three children have “such stamina” she was shocked to see how many activities George, Charlotte and Louis could cram into one day.

The Duchess of Cambridge said: “The children have such stamina, I don’t know how, honestly. “You get to the end of the day when you write down on the list things you’ve done that day – you’ve pitched a tent, taken the tent down again, cooked, baked. “You get to the end of the day, they’ve had a lovely time but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that’s for sure.” Kate also said she felt a bit “mean” for not telling George and Charlotte about the Easter holidays and forcing them to continue with their classes despite the break.

The Duchess continued: “We haven’t actually told the children we’ve kept it going through the holiday. I feel very mean. “It’s actually having about that bit of structure. “It’s great, there are so many tips online, fun activities you can do with the children.” The pair have temporarily moved their family out of London, with George, Charlotte and Louis now spending their time in the Cambridges’ country residence in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.