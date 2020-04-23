Kate and William hint at contacting Meghan and Harry as they face Archie heartbreak

KATE and Prince William hinted that they could contact Harry and Meghan during a rare BBC interview, after the young family were forced to cancel their celebrations for Archie’s first birthday.

Kate and William told BBC Breakfast this morning they are planning on keeping in touch with “all of the family” throughout lockdown. In a hint that William will contact Harry, Kate mentioned they were planning on birthday celebrations calls. Harry and Meghan’s son Archie turns one on May 6, with the couple recently forced to shelve their celebration plans after LA extended its lockdown measures.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, William confirmed that the Royal Family were all keeping in touch through online video calls. William and Kate are both separated from the Queen, who is in Windsor with Prince Philip, and Prince Charles, who is in Scotland with Camilla. He said: “We have been talking to all of the family online. It has been a really great way of keeping in touch.” Kate added: “Your father and my parents and our families have really loved keeping in touch with the children.”

“It’s really hard times particularly over family times like Easter and things like that, and not seeing each other. “So we are making sure we share in on birthday calls and make sure we keep in touch with each other.” She joked: “It can be quite hectic, I won’t lie, with a two-year-old, who is always trying to take the phone away.” Prince William added: “He sees the red button and always seems to want to press the red button.”

The plan to reach out comes after Meghan and Harry felt crushed when they were forced to scrap plans to celebrate Archie’s first birthday. On Friday Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the stay-at-home order would be extended through May 15 with all mass gatherings banned. A source close to the couple said the pair had hoped to mix their son’s first birthday on 6th May with a welcome party.