Kate and William talk alone as Harry and Meghan joke with Edward and Sophie

KATE, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day Service with the Queen.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William arrived at Westminster Abbey and joined the Royal Family for the Commonwealth Day Service. This is the last royal engagement the Cambridges will have with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the Sussexes officially step down as senior royals on March 31. Kate wore a red coat dress.

The two royal couples took their seats inside the abbey ahead of the Queen’s arrival and were not be part of the Monarch’s procession. Harry and Meghan warmly greeted Kate and William at their seats. Kate and William spoke to each other as Harry and Meghan chatted with the Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in the Queen’s procession through the aisle of Westminster Abbey.

The move will spare the Sussexes and the Cambridges from scrutiny over their interactions with other senior royals. Meghan and Harry haven’t publicly met the Cambridges, Camilla or the Prince of Wales since mid-November when they all attended the solemn ceremony at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday. But they have were spotted joining the Queen for Sunday service yesterday in Windsor. Today’s televised ceremony will see approximately 2000 people in attendance, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ambassadors, dignitaries from Commonwealth state members and 800 school pupils.

According to the protocol, royals arrive at the abbey in order of precedence as Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Edward were the first to arrive. They were followed by Meghan and Harry before the Cambridges arrival. Commonwealth Day is an annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations, the 54 countries which were previously part of the British Empire. This year, the central theme of “Delivering a Common Future”, highlighting how the member states are “innovating, connecting and transforming” to achieve its goals.



