Kate and William throw support behind coronavirus initiative, urging UK to ‘pull together’

KATE, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have backed a new initiative to preserve the nation’s mental health during the coronavirus shutdown.

On Monday Britain will have been partially closed down for a week, with people being encouraged to only leave their homes in very limited circumstances. However there are concerns about the impact the enforced isolation could have on people’s mental health.

Public Health England has issued new guidance, backed by the Duke and Duchess, on preserving mental health during the lockdown. Advice includes staying in contact with friends and family via social media and video calls, maintaining a regular sleep patten and starting a new hobby. People are also advised to be particularly aware of the impact of their actions on their children and to maintain a regular routine for them. The full guidance can be found on Public Health England’s Every Mind Matters page.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed the plan commenting: “The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. “We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health. “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental wellbeing. “By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”

The advice has been clinically assured by the NHS and was drawn up with the backing of leading mental health charities. Separate instructions are being sent to local NHS trusts on how to prioritise resources and use digital channels to support patients. Guidance is also provided for those who have long term mental health needs, the treatment of which may have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. Nadine Dorries, the mental health minister, announced an additional £5million is being made available for mental health services.

Ms Dorries was herself diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this month, forcing her to self-isolate. Both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have since tested positive. Ms Dorries said: “When I discovered I had coronavirus I felt anxious and scared. “For those who already suffer with anxiety or other mental health issues this may present new and difficult challenges.

“It’s imperative that we stay home if we are to beat coronavirus and save lives. “I know how important it is that people have support to look after their mental health and this guidance will be of huge value.” On Saturday authorities announced the UK coronavirus death toll had risen by 260, the largest one day total.